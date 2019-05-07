NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The continuously increasing product awareness through numerous marketing campaigns will foster the cordless garden equipment market growth during the forecast period. Campaigns against noise-generating garden equipment and growing calls for quieter alternatives will augment the market growth. Several programs are also encouraging the use of clean battery-powered lawns and garden equipment over the gasoline-powered lawn, in turn, contributing to the cordless garden equipment market growth in the forthcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the cordless garden equipment market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.



Market Overview



Product innovation and portfolio expansion



Product innovation and portfolio expansion will drive the demand cordless garden equipment market during the forecast period. The vendors are focusing on offering garden equipment which are convenient to use while contributing to a more sustainable environment society



Product recalls by vendors



Product recalls can limit the adoption of technologically advanced equipment, including cordless garden equipment, especially if awareness is limited and adequate safety guidelines are not provided.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the cordless garden equipment market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Cordless garden equipment manufacturers are focusing on new strategies such as partnering with technology providers for gaining a competitive edge and sustaining their leading positions in the market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



