The Corporate Agent Brings Small Business Conference, THE REAL DEAL, Back to Fort Lauderdale After Going Virtual Last Year

"Securing clients is the number one concern, day in and day out, for small business owners, and especially for self-employed experts and boutique firms who don't have big marketing budgets," said Angelique Rewers, CEO and founder, The Corporate Agent.

Last year was especially challenging for some professional service providers and experts who saw their corporate clients put projects on hold or cancel them altogether, as corporations and other organizations were in a continuous state of uncertainty and change.

However, several recent reports show that 2021, and especially 2022, could turn out to be record-setting years for corporate spending on everything from consulting, to employee training, to leadership development, and more, as companies work quickly to navigate the unprecedented changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All the changes companies are facing today spell a massive opportunity for small and diverse business owners in the corporate and B2B market," said Rewers. "Not only are companies looking to emerge from the pandemic by making lasting improvements in their organizations, but they simply do not have all the internal resources and expertise they need to seize this moment. External experts such as coaches and consultants, as well as diverse business owners, are the ones who will fill this gap."

Of course, small business owners need to hone their marketing and sales skills in order to take advantage of this growing opportunity.

"Given how much has changed in the last 15 months, we are thrilled to welcome back both solopreneurs and CEOs of small businesses to our in-person conference," said Rewers. "Our focus is on helping them discover what's changed and what's working now to get coveted B2B clients and grow their businesses."

THE REAL DEAL conference will be hosted at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort from Monday, Oct. 4 to Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Learn more and register to attend at https://realdealevent.com/ .

