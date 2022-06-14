The Corporate Citizenship Project Interviews Los Angeles Residents about 'ESG' in New Video Series

The think-tank found that most people were skeptical about whether Environmental, Social, Governance ("ESG") proponents were motivated by a sincere desire to do the right thing or just wanted to "look good" to the media

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Citizenship Project, a think-tank dedicated towards a data-driven approach to corporate governance matters, today released the first in a new video series about Environmental, Social, Governance "ESG". In the video, Los Angeles residents are asked about their views on ESG.