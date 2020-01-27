The Corporate E-Learning Market is expected to grow by $ 38.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Corporate E-learning Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global corporate e-learning market and it is poised to grow by $ 38.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on corporate e-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Reduction in employee training cost for employers. In addition, increased adoption of gamification is anticipated to boost the growth of the corporate e-learning market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global corporate e-learning market is segmented as below:

End-Users

• Services

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Others



Deployment

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for corporate e-learning market growth

This study identifies increased adoption of gamification as the prime reasons driving the corporate e-learning market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in corporate e-learning market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the corporate e-learning market, including some of the vendors such as Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp. and Skillsoft Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



