The Cost of Living with IBD

There are resources that can help IBD patients manage the financial impact of the disease, many of which depend on the patient's stage of life. For example, young adults transitioning into the workforce and off their parents' insurance may find their needs quite different from older adults who are approaching Medicare eligibility.

Young Adults

Evaluate your IBD needs and select an affordable insurance plan. When you turn 26, you age out of your parents' health insurance plan. Your options may include enrolling in a plan sponsored by your employer or your spouse's employer; purchasing a plan in the health insurance marketplace (you can enroll 60 days before you turn 26 and the timeframe ends 60 days after your birthday); purchasing insurance on the individual market; purchasing COBRA; or going on Medicaid, if eligible.

To decide what's right for your situation, start by listing your current health care providers and health services. Review the insurance plan you are considering and check whether your current providers, medications and hospital are covered in the plan, and whether they are considered in-network (more cost-efficient) or out-of-network (higher out-of-pocket costs).

For assistance with your options, consider speaking with an insurance specialist or help center, such as the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation's IBD Help Center, which can help you review available plans.

Participate in a savings program. If you have the option of participating in a Health Savings or Flexible Spending Account, these personal savings programs can help pay your out-of-pocket costs. You contribute a certain amount of untaxed money to the account each year, which can be used toward expenses like prescriptions, deductibles, copayments and coinsurance.

Enroll in manufacturer assistance programs. Depending on your specific circumstances, you may be eligible for assistance from your prescription manufacturers or lab testing companies. In addition to drug copay discount programs and pharmaceutical financial assistance programs, you might be able to access help to offset the cost of certain procedures.

Your health care provider or pharmacist may have information on available programs, or you can visit manufacturer websites and other resources like crohnscolitisfoundation.org/managingcosts.

Older Adults

Purchase coordinated or supplemental Medicare insurance. As you approach the age of 65, you enter an enrollment period (3 months prior and 3 months after your birthday) when you are eligible to apply for Medicare. In addition to original Medicare, you have the option of purchasing additional insurance for added health care coverage and benefits, such as a Medicare Advantage Plan (Medicare Part C) or Medigap plan.

Enroll in federal and state savings programs. If you have or are eligible for Medicare Part A, and if you have limited income and resources, your state Medicaid program can help determine whether you qualify for one of the Medicare Savings Programs.

State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIP programs) provide free one-on-one telephone counseling and advice services, personal face-to-face counseling sessions, public education programs and media presentations for assistance with Medicare programs (including Part D) and Medicaid.

The Medicare Extra Help Program is for Medicare Part D recipients and recipients of both Medicare and Medicaid who have limited income and resources to help pay for prescription drugs.

Investigate grants, foundations and other assistance programs. Additional assistance may be available through other foundations. Find resources to assist in planning your IBD medical expenses at crohnscolitisfoundation.org/managingcosts.

