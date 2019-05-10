The Countdown is On To Launchpad: Apollo 11 Promises Kept

"The Apollo 11 moon landing marked one of those moments in time that defined us as a generation, a nation and even as a civilization," said Van A. Romans, Museum president. "It was a promise fulfilled and that is why this exhibition is an appropriate backdrop to introduce the V-Drome. For generations, this Museum has had a commitment to innovative learning experiences. The introduction of our new 4-D flyover theater marks a milestone for education, as well. The V-Drome turns digital content into an absolutely immersive and unforgettable experience. It's a new chapter in learning for us all."

The V-Drome preview includes a pre-show experience which provides a comprehensive overview of a planned expansion at the Museum and an enclosed 360-degree theater that reveals the technology and science behind the V-Drome flyover theater experience and how it will be used to provide unique educational opportunities for learners of all ages.

Launchpad: Apollo 11 Promises Kept is a 10,000 square foot exhibition featuring space artifacts from the Museum's significant collection, custom-built interactive exhibits and a cutting-edge layer of technology to create an immersive and exciting cosmic journey. It pays tribute to the past and future of space exploration with a collection of Apollo-era artifacts and interactive technology.

"Fifty years ago, we first set foot upon the Moon," said astrophysicist Dr. Doug Roberts, chief technology officer. "I think it's interesting to ponder where we will be fifty years from now." Dr. Roberts leads the Museum's Academy of Digital Learning team which was instrumental in curating the artifacts and developing multimedia content featured in the exhibition. "Launchpad weaves physical artifacts with the virtual and artistic experiences with academic. I am hopeful our visitors will find a story to excite and inspire them."

The new exhibition includes objects that visited the Moon, including the United States and City of Fort Worth flags carried to the Moon's surface by the lunar lander Intrepid as well as mission checklists with handwritten notes by Apollo 12 astronaut and Fort Worth native, Alan Bean, who was the fourth man to walk on the Moon.

Launchpad: Apollo 11 Promises Kept and V-Drome 2020 will open June 1. For more information about the exhibition and special programming planned to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing this summer, please visit www.fortworthmuseum.org.

