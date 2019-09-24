The Country Club at Mirasol Debuts "Bee Inspired" Environmental Initiative

In February of this year, 20 hives were installed in remote locations across the Club's 2,300 acres of lush landscape. Thousands of European honeybees have been busy ever since, and just a couple of months ago, the Club's first harvest produced more than 430 pounds of Palm honey.

"As a long-time certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, we are absolutely committed to preserving all aspects of the environment here at Mirasol," said Thomas. "We have a robust wildlife population with many species of animals, from deer to reptiles, and yes, even the birds and the bees!"

The Club will use the produced honey in its extensive culinary operations, from marinades to appetizers, desserts and cocktails, and today unveiled an exclusive "Yes! Honey" branded lip balm made with their beeswax. "Yes! Honey" branded spa and salon products are next on the production line, and additional uses for future harvests are being discussed.

For additional information, please visit mirasolcc.com/community.

ABOUT THE COUNTRY CLUB AT MIRASOL

Set within the heart of the Palm Beaches, The Country Club at Mirasol is surrounded by natural preserves and exquisite lakes. The private, gated enclave offers two championship golf courses designed by legends Tom Fazio and Arthur Hills, superb dining and social offerings, a family-friendly Sports Complex, a dedicated Tennis Center, and The Esplanade, which is a lushly landscaped destination for the best in fitness, spa, and aquatics.

The Country Club at Mirasol is a five-time member of the prestigious group of Platinum Clubs of America, a certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, and has been recognized as a Distinguished Emerald Club of the World by club industry publication, The BoardRoom magazine. For more information, visit mirasolcc.com, or follow on Facebook and Instagram @ccatmirasol.

SOURCE Mirasol

Related Links

https://www.mirasolcc.com

