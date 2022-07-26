The Country's Top Spot to Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day: 20 Limited Edition Types of Wings + The Hottest Wing Sauce Ever Made

If You Love Chicken Wings, Then You Must Be at Chicago's Jake Melnick's Corner Tap on July 29th

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake Melnick's Corner Tap , one of the Windy City's most beloved neighborhood hangouts widely known for their outstanding wings, is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day (July 29th) in a BIG way!

From Friday, July 29th through the weekend, Jake Melnick's will be serving 20 different types of wings – including the country's hottest wings made with weapons-grade peppers (yes, that's right: Jake Melnick's had to secure approval from Homeland Security and the FDA to purchase the world's hottest peppers for the original recipe.) Known as the XXXX Hot Wing, these tongue-scorchers feature four of the hottest peppers known to mankind: Habanero Peppers, Ghost Peppers – which are so spicy they have been weaponized and used in pepper spray for crowd control – Scorpion Peppers, which are twice as hot at Ghost Peppers and Reaper Peppers.

Over the years, Jake Melnick's has earned "best wings" accolades locally and nationally, including being named a Top Spot for Wings in the U.S. by the TODAY show. Jake's wings are wonderfully meaty, a little bit crispy and lacquered in the best-tasting gourmet sauces you've ever had.

Guests can celebrate the foodie holiday by indulging in the following wing flavors (many of which are available for a limited time only):

PB & J

Thai Peanut Sauce, Raspberry Chipotle Jelly

Traditional Buffalo

As classic as it gets: Medium or Spicy

Kalbi (Korean Barbeque)

Soy Sauce, Brown Sugar, Mirin & Pear

Poncho's

Grilled with Garlic & Cayenne

Thai Red Curry

Lemongrass, Galangal & Creamy Coconut

Butter Chicken

Mildly sweet with notes of Onion, Tomato, Butter & Cream

Peach Habanero

Sweet, spicy and tangy housemade Peach Habanero Chutney

Whiskey BBQ Bacon

Brown Sugar, Molasses, Bacon & Whiskey

KC BBQ

Sweet Kansas City-style BBQ Sauce

Space Truffle

Tangy Truffle Mustard & Lemon Zest

Firecracker

Sweet Chili & Sriracha

Nashville Hot

Cayenne, Chili Peppers, Honey & Vinegar

Char Sui with Hot Chinese Mustard

Sticky, sweet & salty with deep Umami undertones – a bold & vibrantly flavored wing!

Super Hot

Roasted Habanero Pepper

XXXX

Habanero Pepper, Ghost Pepper, Scorpion Pepper, Reaper Pepper

Kung Pao

Sweet, Sour & Savory with the signature tingle of heat from Sichuan Pepper

Lemon, Pepper & Honey

A hit of spice + refreshing Lemon with Honey on the side to tie it all together.

Chile Verde

Mexican Green Salsa – tart, tangy & tasty!

Mediterranean with Tzatziki

Black Pepper, Coriander, Cumin, Fennel, Garlic, Marjoram, Mint, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Olive Oil & Lemon

Wing Frites

Lemon, Parsley + served over Jake's famous Parmesan Garlic Fries

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap is located at 41 E. Superior St. in Chicago, IL.

