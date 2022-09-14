The County of Los Angeles Risk Management Selects Klear.ai to Develop a Powerful and Transformative, State-Of-The-Art Fraud, Waste, and Abuse AI-Detection System

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The County of Los Angeles Risk Management (The County) has selected Klear.ai's innovative software and solutions to provide AI-based claims analytics, to review all payment transaction data, coding, and other elements to detect anomalies and relationships that will focus on issues that may be increasing the cost of risk in their Workers' Compensation Program.

The County's self-insured W/C Claim Administration Program is the largest local governmental program in the State. The CEO Risk Management Branch (CEO Risk Management) is responsible for administering approximately 32,000 open W/C claims, which generate over 500,000 payments and approximately 1.5 million payment transaction codes, annually. This complex program is designed to consistently deliver the highest quality care to the County's injured workers. This includes the detection and resolution of fraud, waste, and abuse which ultimately increases the County's cost of risk.

Moving Claims Forward with State-of-the-Art Analytics

The County will utilize Klear.ai's expertise and innovative software solutions to develop highly advanced fraud, waste, and abuse AI-detection systems. Additionally, the County will be able to audit important elements of their substantial transactions, utilizing artificial intelligence and anomaly detection algorithms lending to the increased performance capabilities of the staff who oversee the administration of the W/C Program.

Steve Robles, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Risk Management and Privacy, said,

"I am a strong proponent of the County's vision – To Realize Tomorrow's Government Today - and I believe this project will provide "best-in-class" fraud detection analytics and smart audit management solutions that improve the effectiveness of our experienced professionals in lowering the County's cost of risk. Partnering with the highly experienced and capable team at Klear.ai is critical to achieving our future goals in support of the mission of the County of Los Angeles."

Klear.ai Risk Ecosystem

The Klear.ai Risk Ecosystem provides leading edge, insurance data solutions and is designed as a user-friendly, future-proof platform that adapts to the evolving needs of users. Klear.ai will help the County unlock a valuable reserve of insurance data using fully optimized AI/ML models and tailored automation to deliver highly effective approaches to the detection of fraud, waste, and abuse.

"We are very pleased to be working with an innovative and visionary partner like the County of Los Angeles Risk Management. Klear.ai's powerful analytics platform has been designed to work with legacy claims systems and modern or custom environments. We look forward to implementing the County's vision by working closely with their leadership and team to leverage our unique approaches that will place our clients on the best path toward success and early outcomes. Moving forward, our collaborative efforts will expand the full potential of our collective solutions to benefit the County," said Brijesh Kumar, CEO, Klear.ai.

About The County of Los Angeles Risk Management

CEO Risk Management administers Privacy, Workers' Compensation, Liability and Loss Control programs for over 100,000 public service employees. Utilizing data analytics and business intelligence tools, programs are designed to identify County exposures and minimize losses, to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of County employees, minimize risk and fraud, as well as provide programs for the administration of commercial and self-insurance.

About Klear.ai

Klear.ai is a premier Claims and Risk Management software platform, delivering next generation solutions addressing today's insurance challenges and tomorrow's opportunities. The Klear.ai suite of products are powered by native Artificial Intelligence, delivering advanced analytics and modern, end to end claims administration.

