The COVID-19 Fallout: BCC Research Report on the R&D, Economic Impact and Future Implications

Report Scope:

This report collates and provides valuable insights for understanding the epidemiology, mortality and morbidity ratios, current therapeutics in development, and the pandemic's impact on the global economy and healthcare industry.







Report Includes:

- An overview of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus disease) pandemic outbreak and its impact on the R&D, global economy and overall healthcare industry

- Data corresponding to number of confirmed cases and reported deaths (globally and country wise) due to COVID-19 pandemic fallout

- Insight into the key scientific breakthroughs and developments currently underway, ongoing clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccines, regulatory dynamics amid the pandemic fallout

- Emphasis on future market implications, planning for economic recovery, and the need to reinvent mechanical ventilators (respiratory systems for emergency medical use)



Summary:

Pandemics are outbreaks of disease that become widespread by transmission of human-to-human infection.Throughout recent history, disease outbreaks and pandemics include Spanish flu, Hong Kong flu, SARS, H7N9, Ebola, Zika (WHO, 2011b).



Main features of a pandemic include broad geographic spread, disease movement, novelty, intensity, high attack rates and explosivity, limited population immunity, infectiousness and contagiousness.Pandemics have adversely affected the health of the global population and destabilized the world's economies, social infrastructures, and both geopolitical and natural environments.



The report emphasizes the current pandemic outbreak COVID-19 and its impact on various stakeholders.



Reasons for Doing this Study:

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is challenging the global economy and affecting all industries throughout the world. There is a critical need for the development of therapeutics and vaccines to control the transmission and treatment of the existing infections.



