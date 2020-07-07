The COVID-19 Newsletter: A One-Year Subscription with Daily, Weekly and Monthly Insights
Jul 07, 2020, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 - Vaccine Development, Therapeutics Experiments and Diagnostics/Devices Advances - Bundle" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The newsletter includes the following:
Vaccine Development
- Daily Report: COVID-19 Vaccine Development News
- COVID-19 Vaccine Development News: Weekly Summary
- COVID-19 Monthly Synthesis: Vaccine Development
Therapeutics Experiments
- Daily Report: COVID-19 Therapeutics Experiments News
- COVID-19 Therapeutics Experiments News: Weekly Summary
- COVID-19 Monthly Synthesis: Therapeutics Experiments
Diagnostics/Devices Advances
- Daily Report: COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances News
- COVID-19 Diagnostics/Devices Advances News: Weekly Summary
- COVID-19 Monthly Synthesis: Diagnostics/Devices Advances
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xnu33l
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets