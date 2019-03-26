The Craft Of Faith Launches Limited Edition Easter Subscription Box, Now Available At Walmart.com

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Easter, The Craft of Faith, a Christian-themed crafting subscription box for children ages 5-10, is now releasing a limited edition Easter holiday box at Walmart.com. The Craft of Faith is a direct to consumer subscription box that embraces Bible themes with the intent to encourage valuable bonding and educational time for Christian families. The unique combination of learning about the Bible through art helps to engage young children's hearts and minds and provides families a creative way to spend time together.

"With schools on Easter break soon, we wanted to make it even easier for families to combine faith based activity into their time off," said Jonathan Bass, CEO, The Craft of Faith. "Each box has enough materials and lessons for a month of religious based crafts. The Craft of Faith offers a perfect activity to engage with young children, connect with Jesus and learn about Easter. The Craft of Faith provides a creative outlet, away from screens, and enhances quality time with important religious content."

Designed to embrace Biblical themes and encourage valuable bonding time, Christian families now have The Craft of Faith as a unique combination of learning, creative expression and scripture. The Craft of Faith box comes standard with four unique Bible crafts. Special for Easter, The Craft of Faith box has curated Easter messaging, illustrations and instructions, as well as brief lessons for parents to share the meaning and teachings of Jesus. The Craft of Faith offers boxes include activities for up to four children starting at only $19.95. In addition to Easter, The Craft of Faith will have Christmas boxes and monthly themed boxes to celebrate special important religious holidays.

"As we hear from families and friends about what makes The Craft of Faith special for them, we're constantly at work to develop new ways to serve our members. This Easter box is just the start," adds Bass.

The Craft of Faith Easter box is available on Walmart.com as well as TheCraftofFaith.com, where you can find more information about its monthly subscriptions.

About The Craft of Faith

Mentor, inspire and bond your faith and family with Bible-themed crafts and faith building lessons with The Craft of Faith. The Craft of Faith is a direct to consumer faith based subscription box of crafts for children ages 5-10. Each The Craft of Faith craft box is based on Biblical verses, and is created with the intent to encourage valuable bonding and educational time for Christian families. For more information please go to: www.thecraftoffaith.com or to www.walmart.com.

About PTM Images

PTM Images, the holding company for The Craft of Faith, is a leading manufacturer of home décor and furnishings. Our mission is to successfully meet the needs of each price point tier, while effectively creating the most decoratively aesthetic art for our consumer base. PTM is the only vertically-integrated home décor manufacturer in North America. We invest heavily in modern equipment and business support, each of which function to ensure timely delivery of customer orders. For more information please go to www.ptmimages.com.

