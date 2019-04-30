NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The strengthening distribution network through frequent collaborations and partnerships will foster the craft vodka market during the forecast period. Various players are focusing on entering into strategic collaborations and deals to strengthen their product portfolio and geographic presence. The rising collaborations among the companies for leveraging healthy macroeconomic factors in emerging and developed economies will further fuel the craft vodka market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the craft vodka market will register a CAGR of almost 30% by 2023.



Market Overview



Frequent number of product launches



One of the growth drivers of the global craft vodka market is the frequent number of product launches. . Market player focus on innovating their products by incorporating ingredients to meet changing customer preferences, which subsequently drive the market growth



Volatility in raw material prices



One of the challenges in the growth of the global craft vodka market is the volatility in raw material prices. Corn is one of the major raw materials used to produce craft vodka, and any fluctuations in its price adversely affect production levels and subsequently, the revenues of craft distillers.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the craft vodka market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. The increasing demand for craft spirits, including craft vodka, has encouraged several vendors to incorporate innovative product packaging solutions to attract more consumers and broaden their market share. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



