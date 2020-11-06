The Craftory, an impact-aware investment fund, injects 22 million of capital into Edgard & Cooper, Belgian manufacturer of quality dog and cat food

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since founding Edgard & Cooper in 2016, the Belgian manufacturer has been making waves on the European dog and cat food market thanks to the development of innovative pet food with a limited 'paw print'. By using fresh and nutritious raw materials, packed in biodegradable or recyclable packaging, they have managed to win the hearts of animals and their owners all over Europe.

Their special approach has not gone unnoticed. Today it was announced that the international investment house The Craftory is investing heavily in Edgard & Cooper. The Craftory stands out for its approach and selection of companies that do business with an eye for people, animals and the planet, just like Edgard & Cooper. The investment will give Edgard & Cooper the opportunity to grow further and also keep the focus on their sustainable entrepreneurial model.

Edgard & Cooper is the first European pet food brand whose packaging is made of biodegradable material. This has already saved more than 5,869,786 plastic bags so far. Their ambitions go a lot further and they want to be completely CO2 neutral by 2025. Funds from The Craftory's investment will support these goals and more.

For more about The Craftory's investment in Edgard & Cooper, see here .

SOURCE The Craftory

Related Links

https://www.thecraftory.io

