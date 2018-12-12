NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Telematics utilizes a combination of informatics and telecommunication to transfer information from a remote location through the internet. The movements of an asset can be monitored on a computerized map through the use of GPS and onboard diagnostics in telematics. The growing need for real time monitoring of data such as tire pressure, speed, idling, and fuel is driving the demand for telematics. The maintenance costs can be reduced considerably by monitoring such activities from a remote location. Also, the utilization and security of equipment is improved by the usage of such features. The benefits and shorter payback period on investments of telematics and machine control will drive their adoption. This will boost the growth of crawler dozers market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the crawler dozers market will register a CAGR of about 7% by 2022.



Market Overview

Increasing demand for smart machine technology

Smart machine technology help in overcoming the challenge of hitting the right grade levels at jobsites. This technology help operators in lifting the blades at perfect height and thereby preventing track slipping. The sensors used in this technology help in adjusting the blade according to the load applied. The job site accuracy and work quality can be improved by using smart machine technology in crawler dozers. This technology can also turn inexperienced operators into skilled operators within a short period of time. This will create an increasing demand for smart machine technology in crawler dozers and thereby fuel market growth.

Shortage of skilled and qualified operators

Contractors are using modern systems, global positioning systems (GPS), and graders to overcome the challenge of lack of skilled and qualified crawler dozer operators. Poor perception among the youth regarding this profession and inadequacies of the education system are some of the factors contributing to this shortage of skilled operators. Moreover, low wages are preventing the youth from choosing this profession as a career choice. This shortage of skilled and qualified operators will hurt the growth prospects of the crawler dozer market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Caterpillar, and CNH Industrial N.V. the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for smart machine technology, will provide considerable growth opportunities to crawler dozer manufacturers. Caterpillar, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, China SINOMACH Heavy Industry, Komatsu, and Liebherr are some of the major companies covered in this report.



