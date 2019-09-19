The Creators of 'Got Milk?' Partner with Funny or Die to Draw Attention to Misinformation and Dispel Myths about Milk via Parody Investigation Campaign, "The Mooer Report"

The conspiracy theories about milk are abundant and increasing with the ease of spreading misinformation via social media. Drawing inspiration from the recent, frenzied popularity created by other conspiracy related investigations, this creative parody takes the form of a story arc involving an intrepid dairy lawyer who has dedicated his life to debunking the lies behind anti-dairy milk rhetoric. The fictional Department of Dairy Justice Special Counsel, Robert "Bobby" Mooer III, conducts "The Mooer Investigation" to dispel these myths about milk.

In the second of two videos released today by the CMPB and Funny or Die, Mr. Bobby Mooer hosts a press conference where he unveils his eagerly anticipated "Mooer Report" findings to alleviate the many doubts surrounding milk by documenting the evidence of milk's wholesome goodness and all the healthy benefits therein…the truth about milk! This video, "The Mooer Report" itself as well as a documentary short titled, "Who is Bobby Mooer?" is available online at www.TheMooerReport.com.

"There is a lot of misinformation and rhetoric about milk out there attempting to drown out established science and nutritional facts from respected sources. We came up with this creative idea to help California consumers to better understand the benefits of one of the original, farm-to-table super foods - real, wholesome dairy milk," said Steve James, executive director of the CMPB. "The spirit of this effort is to leverage humor to engage with California consumers in good fun, while getting them to think twice and encouraging them to challenge the credibility and source of the information they hear and read about milk. Our hope is that the potential mystery and fascination with Bobby Mooer and his investigation will encourage them to check out the findings in the report and remind audiences that milk has rightfully been the mainstay on the American table for good reason – it's delicious, nutritious and an abundant way to provide your family with the vitamins and nutrients a healthy body needs."

To learn more about milk truths, "The Mooer Report" is available for download on TheMooerReport.com. In addition, consumers are invited to be part of the #TheMooerReport conversation on Twitter @TheMooerReport where Bobby Mooer III, Special Counsel to the Department of Dairy Justice, will share daily updates and additional information.

For milk recipes, nutritional facts and further information, visit www.gotmilk.com. You can also follow got milk? via social media on @gotmilk.

About the CMPB

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous got milk? campaign, remains dedicated to increasing milk consumption throughout California. Its latest multi-platform multicultural campaign, You Can Always Count on Milk, captures today's children facing daily challenges and powering through it all with milk as their trusted drink of choice before, during and after a long day. As of July 2018, the CMPB features a newly revamped website offering millennial families with the fun takes on how they can rely on milk, nutritional advice for a healthier lifestyle, and a variety of ways to incorporate milk into easy-to-make recipes they can try at home. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The got milk? trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit www.gotmilk.com .

SOURCE California Milk Processor Board

Related Links

http://www.gotmilk.com

