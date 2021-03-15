The Credit Union for Robertson County Launches New Website Utilizing OMNICOMMANDER

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER , an award-winning financial technology firm specializing in website design, social media management, branding, and outsourced marketing for credit unions, is excited to launch the new online presence for The Credit Union for Robertson County.

The Credit Union for Robertson County has recently undergone rebranding to convey their story and hone in on their member-driven focus. Their website build includes a custom homepage video, two different custom internal page designs, and highlights local imagery of Robertson County throughout the site. Their new website has a content tone that is focused on the heart of their culture, furthering their message of Because You Matter.

OMNICOMMANDER CEO and Founder Eric Isham said, "I just love this website. The team at the credit union was passionate about how they wanted their website to look. The COMMANDOs, as usual, put a lot of heart into this one, and the results are palpable. We believe that their site is just the beginning of what is sure to be a long-term relationship with The Credit Union of Robertson County! With our Nashville location just down the road, we're excited to watch what happens next as this show-piece website launches!"

The Credit Union for Robertson County CEO, Wanda E. Mason said, "The Credit Union for Robertson County's mission is to provide our members, the heart of our culture, with extraordinary service while offering a variety of advanced, competitive, quality financial services focusing on the safety and stability of its members' assets. After an in-depth review of OMNICOMMANDER, we knew this was the kind of company that we wanted to partner with. Our experience has been nothing but positive. The OMNICOMMANDER team has been flexible with our needs and has shown us incredible dedication to make our experience and partnership the best. The new look of our website is everything we were hoping for and more, truly delivering the message of 'Our Heart' to our membership and those that want to explore what we are about. We are very pleased with the delivery of OMNICOMMANDER."

About The Credit Union for Robertson County

The Credit Union for Robertson County was originally chartered in 1968 by employees of the Jesse Holman Jones Hospital and is a not-for-profit state-chartered credit union where trusted and experienced professionals offer solutions with the heart of their culture.

