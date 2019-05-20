The Creek at Dominguez Hills Announces the Addition of FlyingTee to New Carson Development

CARSON, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenitude Holdings LLC, a real estate investment partnership between Blanchard Entities and Shopoff Realty Investments affiliated entities, announced today that it has selected the active entertainment, golf and dining company, FlyingTee, to be part of its new 87-acre sports, recreation, and entertainment development project in Carson, CA, The Creek at Dominguez Hills. This will be FlyingTee's flagship California location.

"FlyingTee will be a perfect fit for The Creek at Dominguez Hills, providing the greater L.A. community with a family-friendly venue that will cater to golf aficionados and novices alike," explained Randy Blanchard, Managing Member of Plenitude Holdings, LLC. "We are thrilled to be able to introduce California residents to this unique recreation destination, and look forward to announcing other exciting recreational venues to this stellar development in the future."

FlyingTee will offer private and semi-private event rooms and golf hitting bay spaces for groups of ten to two hundred. Utilizing its patented FLITE technology, FlyingTee provides the most accurate tracking of the golf ball for serious golfers and the ability for virtual reality play of championship courses including Pebble Beach, Saint Andrews and many more. The facility will also feature live music entertainment, a full-service restaurant and bar, and ultimate sports viewing spaces.

Mr. Blanchard added, "Slated to open in late 2020, the new FlyingTee facility will create more than 500 jobs for Los Angeles County residents. These new jobs represent only a portion of the new job opportunities this development will provide as a whole. In addition to job creation, the new development will also serve the greater community by providing youth sports teams a place to compete, and area residents with new recreation and retail venues."

The Creek at Dominguez Hills is an 87-acre development located just off the 405 Freeway and north of East Del Amo Blvd in the City of Carson. Visitors will exit the 405 at South Avalon Boulevard, a major thoroughfare through the City of Carson. Currently operated as a golf course, the new development will be sports, recreation, and entertainment focused, with over 500,000 square feet of retail, recreation and sports wellness space. Plenitude Holdings LLC is currently seeking additional tenants, including restaurants, health and wellness uses, and family entertainment opportunities.

In addition to retail, the project will feature a 199,000-square-foot multi-use indoor sports complex designed to accommodate basketball and volleyball practice and team competitions, along with indoor turf training areas and a mezzanine level for viewing the courts below. The facility will be accessible to local sports groups and open for daily community use and fitness programming. Also included in The Creek at Dominguez Hill's design is more than 8 acres of open space, including a 3-kilometer jogging path, a 6.6-acre community park, a zipline and ropes course, and a clubhouse suitable for community and special events, which will feature a rooftop deck. The first components of the overall project are anticipated to open in late 2020.

About Plenitude Holdings LLC

Formed in 2014, Plenitude Holdings LLC is a real estate investment partnership between Blanchard Entities and entities affiliated with Shopoff Realty Investments. The LLC focuses on value add real estate investment and development in California and Nevada. For more information please visit us at www.thecreekatdominguezhills.com. Find us on Facebook @TheCreekatDominguezHills.

About FlyingTee

FlyingTee, powered by FLITE, is the unique active-entertainment golf and dining venue. With a first-class experience of Fun, Food and Games, FlyingTee is fantastic for all ages. The fun ranges from indoor arcade games and pool tables to oversized Jenga, Yard Chess and more. For more information, please visit us at www.flyingteegolf.com. Find us on Facebook @FlyingTee, Twitter @FlyingTee and Instagram @flyingtee.

