"The Crew League" Partners With TikTok For A First-of-Its-kind Basketball Tournament Featuring Music's Top Artists & Their "Crews"

The games hosted by Faze Clan, Justin Combs, 24kGoldn , will be a 10-team 4-on-4 basketball tournament featuring the music industry's top hip hop stars and their "crews". Each team will be captained by one artist who will recruit a "crew" consisting of managers, best friends, fellow performers, and more.

Following the live event, Season One of 'The Crew League' will be released as a 10-part unscripted episodic series for fans to experience unrestricted access to the hottest event of the year!

"I came to get the W" - Russ, Team DIEMON



"We taking the prize, the rest can BEAT IT." Lil Keed, Team YSL



"This won't be the first L that Russ has taken" - The Kid LAROI



"Easiest $100K ever made" - DDG, Team DDG



"Too easy. We already won!" - G Herbo, 150 Dream Team



"We want to showcase the music talent while also generating awareness around the 'crew' members. The talent captains cannot win a game without their crew (from the assistant / lawyer, to the best friend, etc.)., the same way they can't become superstars without them! Our hope is to give fans behind the scenes of their favorite artists and "crews" that help elevate them in every aspect of their careers," added Elie Maroun, Commissioner, Co-Founder Of 'The Crew League' & Grey Space Group



"We can't imagine a more entertaining combination of hip-hop music and smash mouth basketball. Get ready to see these talented artists and their entourages compete to be crowned champion of 'The Crew League'," said Peter Jideonwo, 'The Crew League' Co-Founder.

"'The Crew League will be an attractive long-term value proposition as we're well positioned to provide talent with an outlet to reach their fans in a distinct way. 'The Crew League' is a unique alternative to current content offerings and we're excited about its potential." said Jordan A. Stern, Co-Founder of Grey Space Group & 'The Crew League'

"The music artists and athletes on TikTok have touched so many people across the country and around the world. Our partnership with 'The Crew League' celebrates the long-standing connection between basketball and hip-hop and how this community is driving culture on the platform." Nick Tran, Head of Global Marketing.



About The Crew League

"The Crew League" is a First-of-Its-Kind unscripted reality competition series where celebrities and their "crews" face off against each other for bragging rights and a grand prize!

TIKTOK | INSTAGRAM

About Grey Space Group

Grey Space Group is a culture-focused brand incubator. From Fortune 500 brands to growth companies, Grey Space Group is uniquely positioned at the intersection of pop-culture and the venture ecosystem. By pairing their expertise and robust celebrity talent relationships, Grey Space Group has built a world class portfolio of brands.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Mountain View, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

About Grade A

Grade A is a label and management company. Grade A represents the likes of The Juice WRLD estate, The Kid LAROI, Trippie Redd, Polo G & many more.

