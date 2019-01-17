The Crowd is Calling All Entrepreneurs: Four High Profile Investors Will Publicly Evaluate The 20 Best New Business Pitches From Anywhere in the World Live on The Crowd and Everyone Watching is Invited to Join In and Invest

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Opportunity for All Entrepreneurs: Five High Profile Executives will publicly evaluate the 20 best new business pitches from anywhere in the world live on The Crowd and everyone watching is invited to join in and also potentially invest.

The Crowd is calling all entrepreneurs with any start-up to pitch their business to the following executives:

The Crowd: The Marketplace for Ideas

Manny Weiss , Private Investor, London, England

Richard Galanti , Chief Financial Officer of Costco

Larry Baer , Chief Executive Officer of the San Francisco Giants

Bill Johnson , Former Global Deputy and Head of Asset Management of Credit Suisse

Tom Onions , Chief Executive Officer of Clearshore Capital

Entrepreneurs from anywhere in the world are invited to upload their 60-second pitch video to The Crowd for free via www.thecrowd.net by the submission cut off date of midnight, CST, Thursday, February 28th. On Sunday, March 3rd at 1 pm CST, The Crowd's interactive virtual panel will go live and simulcast the top 20 most popular pitches while the whole world watches the pitch evaluation via their phone or computer. Anyone can engage with the panel by posing questions to the executives or entrepreneurs directly. These five high profile executives will review and evaluate the top 20 most liked 60-second pitch videos from The Crowd's App, and decide if the idea is a hit, or needs more polishing. Specifically, these executives will offer managerial critical thinking, ask pertinent questions relevant to the existing business model, provide growth recommendations, industry experience, and can potentially invest in any company.

"If you are an entrepreneur its nearly impossible to get in front of high profile investors to make your pitch. The Crowd is your direct way into the offices of people who can immediately muster the resources you need to launch your business. It's the most efficient way for busy people with very limited schedules to find, filter and fund the best new business ideas. Saving time is saving money for both investors and entrepreneurs." Bill Johnson, Former Global Deputy and Americas Head of Asset Management at Credit Suisse

The Crowd is an app that enables virtually anyone on earth to invest in new business ideas by eliminating the barriers between entrepreneurs and people with the resources to support them. Regardless of circumstance, entrepreneurs are exclusively judged on the quality of their thinking and their ability to execute. The Crowd's platform also allows virtually anyone to invest in entrepreneurs and ideas they believe can make a difference. To Utilize The Crowd:

Simply download "The Crowd App" from the App Store, or from Google Play

Set your preferences on the App to See The Kinds of Entrepreneurs and Ideas of Interest

Each day based on your preferences, relevant 60-second pitch videos are delivered to The Crowd App

Swipe Right on Videos You Like and Directly Engage, Swipe left to Move On

Welcome to The Crowd: The Marketplace for Ideas.

Please visit our website to learn more: www.thecrowd.net For further questions, please contact Chase Johnson in Los Angeles 1 650-619-1821, 209050@email4pr.com, or Mark Kavanagh in London, 209050@email4pr.com.

