NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The inclusion of new ships for cruising to gain immense popularity in the market. The global tourism market is expected to witness an accelerating trend of the introduction of new cruise ships during the forecast period. There are more than 25 cruise ships about to be launched in 2018, owing to the incremental growth in the demand for cruise tourism over the past five years. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the cruise tourism market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2022.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666318



Market Overview

Increase in onboard facilities and offerings

Over the past few years, there has been a noteworthy expansion in the inclusion of carious onboard activities in the itineraries. Inclusion of exciting, fun, and recreational activities such as shopping, gaming, sports, casino in the itineraries is expected to drive growth in the global cruise tourism market.

Environmental concerns

With cruise ships carrying around thousands of passengers along with crew members, these ships generate substantial amount of waste daily. Thus, cruising face biggest threat from environmental concerns.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the cruise tourism market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including NCL Corporation and Royal Caribbean International the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the inclusion of new ships for cruising and the increase in onboard facilities and offerings, will provide considerable growth opportunities to cruise tourism manufactures. Carnival Corporation & PLC, Disney, MSC Cruises, NCL Corporation, and Royal Caribbean International are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666318



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

