The CTL Chromebook NL72-L Series Features Updated Cellular Technology Including Support for Band 48/CBRS with Download Speeds Up to 600MB (Cat 12)

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL announced today the support of CBRS in the updated NL72L and NL72CT-L.

"Digital equity and inclusion is a priority for CTL and we believe by adding additional communication technologies to our products, we are one step closer to solving the digital divide. Band 48 has been requested by our most innovative customers, and are excited to address this need in the market." - Erik Stromquist, CEO

Band 48 CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service), often referred to as the private LTE, is the frequency band of 3.5GHz, operating in the LTE spectrum in the United States, and is perfect for services that require ultra-high resources.

LTE was designed to work across a wide range of frequency bands (450 MHz up to 3.8GHz) referred to as E-UTRA. The LTE technology is capable of supporting two modes of communication, FDD (Frequency Division Duplex) and TDD (Time Division Duplex).

The key benefits of Band 48 CBRS

Improved Security . Network with dedicated radio equipment. Band 48 CBRS keeps data local.

Enhanced Mobility and Range . Unlike WiFi, this technology allows high-speed mobility, seamless handovers, and longer signal ranges.

Capacity . Band 48 has enough capacity to allow high data rate applications and a large number of devices at the same time.

Optimized Services . Applications can be customized and improved regarding the specific industry, for services such as QoS, bandwidth, latency, etc.

Interoperability . Devices are capable of communicating with each other no matter their manufacturer.

New Wireless Devices. New wireless technology, such as AGV helmets, security cameras, agricultural sensors, etc.

The NL72-L is powered by the Intel® Jasper Lake Dual-Core N4500 CPU processor, which enables users to take full advantage of streaming media, fast web surfing, and multitasking with multiple apps and open tabs without having to sacrifice performance!

This device is equipped with Wi-Fi 6, allowing users to work from the convenience of their homes, in the office, or in hybrid classrooms. Wi-Fi 6 ensures a secure, quality connection while using very little battery to keep your Chromebook powered when you need it most.

The NL72-L measures 11.6" and features 1366 x 768 Intel® UMA graphics. The NL72-L has an IP41-rated design, and has been drop tested to 70cm. But, the NL72 is as powerful on the outside as it is within. Featuring a USB interface HD camera integrated with an LED indicator and rotational camera, it can easily connect multiple devices to create the ultimate work setup. The device features two USB ports, an audio port, and 2 in 1 card reader. The Google AUE for the NL72-L is June 2029.

CTL Chromebook NL72-L/CTL-L Specifications

(CBUS1100019/CBUS1100020)

Bands: B2/4/5/7/12/13/14/17/25/26/29/30/66/71 B41(194M)/42/43/46/48

Display: 1366 x 768 Intel® UMA graphics (touchscreen optional)

Processor: Jasper Lake Dual-Core Intel® N4500 CPU

Networking: Intel® WiFi AX201 (Gig+) (WiFi 6)

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x-2933 SDRAM

SIM: Dual Sim support including e-sim

Storage: 64 GB eMMC

Cellular Card: Fibocom FM101(Cat 12)

Dimensions: 11.6 x 8.1 x 0.74 in.

Weight: 2.85 lbs.

Ports: USB 3.0 (type A) x 1 / USB Type C x 2 w/ Power Delivery / Audio (one 3.5mm 4-pole single or combo jack) / 2 in 1 card reader (uSD socket, SD/MMC)- sim slot

AUE: June 2029

The CTL Chromebook NL72-L comes standard with a 1-year Parts and Labor Warranty and 2-way shipping. Options to upgrade warranties are available. Both models can be purchased from CTL.net, resellers, and distributors including Ingram Micro and Synnex. Customers interested in bulk purchasing can request a quote here .

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, Workstations, and High-End Servers since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google for Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net .

