The travel and tourism market, attributed to a large number of individuals shifting their preferences from normal tourism activities to luxury tourism, including culinary tourism. The popular destinations such as US, the UK, Germany, France, China, Australia, and Spain are witnessing an increasing number of travelers, both domestic and international, from across the world, thus contributing immensely to the growth of the global culinary tourism market. In addition, the developing countries, such as Sri Lanka, India, and Mexico, are also upgrading their tourism infrastructure, which is expected to further augment the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the culinary tourism market will register a CAGR of over 9% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increase in integrative culinary and cultural events

One of the strongest factors to support the popularity of culinary tourism is the growing number of local culinary programs introduced at music and arts festivals. Such events offer opportunities to the food service providers and other culinary tourism suppliers to get access to the large customer bases that are attracted to such events. Destination management organizations (DMOs) are also taking note of the growth of different art events and festivals. and the role of food in them.



Eliteness quotient attached with luxury travels

Luxury tourism, including culinary tourism, is considered to be an elite part of any lifestyle due to the high cost associated with it. The elite nature of culinary tourism restricts the growth of the global culinary tourism market because many tourists, especially mass tourists, hesitate to spend too much on such trips. This, in turn, affects the global culinary tourism market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



