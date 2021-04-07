When: Friday April 9, 2021 10-11:30AM PT/1:00 PM ET

Who: Esteemed Cultural / Academic Scholars and Tobacco Control Advocates

Why: The Culture of Manipulation: How the Tobacco Industry Uses Culture to Con Us

A common denominator in the rationale for these exemptions is the false claim that there is a compelling "cultural value" in these deadly and addictive products and they should be left on the market.

The African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council (AATCLC) is pleased to announce the presentation of it's latest program, The Culture of Manipulation: How Tobacco Profiteers Use Culture To Con Us. Join this informative and timely webinar as respected Middle Eastern and African American scholars deconstruct the common and nuanced history of the cultural targeting of their respective communities by new and old tobacco industries seeking corporate profits. Those entities who seek to entice, trap and hold members of the Black and Middle Eastern communities and young people of all communities in the grips of nicotine addiction. They are in fact exploiting the very necessary dialogues around racial Injustice and inequities that are rightfully front and center in today's national discourse.

The presenters will interrogate claims that restricting the sale of certain nicotine products, namely flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes and non-traditional flavors used in hookahs, will disenfranchise and even criminalize the people of certain cultural communities.

Dr. Steven Millner, Professor Emeritus, Department of African American Studies at San Jose State University, Doctor Wael Al-Delaimi,Professor & Associate Director of the Institute for Public Health at UC San Diego and Dr. Arnab Mukherjea, Assoc. Professor, Dept. of Health Sciences, Cal State East Bay will join AATCLC Co-Chairs Dr. Phillip Gardiner - (retired) Tobacco Related Disease Research Program, University of California Office of the President and Carol McGruder, legendary activist will be in conversation during this unprecedented event. The event will be held online via Zoom and live streamed on the AATCLC YouTube page.

The AATCLC has an ongoing and long-standing history of advocating for whole person health in the Black community by promoting life free from the shackles of nicotine addiction. We are extremely honoured to welcome this collection of highly respected scholars for this important and timely discussion that will shine a light on the cultural con game being run on elected officials and the general populace.

"Corporate co-optation of culture to harm the health of priority populations for the sake of financial benefit is a form of structural racism. This event will show how otherwise distinct communities can act in solidarity to counteract adverse organizational and political determinants of preventable disparities, in ultimate pursuit of health equity for all populations."

Arnab Mukherjea, Dr.P.H., M.P.H.

Associate Professor of Health Sciences (Public & Community Health)

Adjunct Faculty Member: Pre-Professional Health Academic Program (PHAP)

Department of Health Sciences

California State University, East Bay

"Tobacco control must evolve with the changing dynamics of industry tactics and this event will highlight examples of such tactics."

Wael Al-Delaimy, MD, PhD

Professor & Associate Director of the Institute for Public Health

University of California, San Diego

"Tobacco's connection to African Americans was established in the 1600s but continues to evolve into ever more deadly manifestations in this modern world. The modern 'traps' being set by that industry threaten to "vaporize" a new generation of this Nation's youth."

Steven Millner, PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of African American Studies

San Jose State University

About The AATCLC

Formed in 2008, the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council (AATCLC) partners with community stakeholders, elected officials and public health agencies to inform the national direction of tobacco control policy, practices and priorities, as they affect the lives of Black-American and African immigrant populations. The AATCLC has been at the forefront in elevating the regulation of mentholated and other flavored tobacco products on the national tobacco control agenda.

Contact:

Tracy Brown

The AATCLC

888.881.6619 x105

[email protected]

www.savingblacklives.org

