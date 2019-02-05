NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The curing agents market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.80%, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730910



The curing agents market size is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2018 to USD 5.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.80%. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing demand for curing agents from various applications such as coatings, wind energy, electrical & electronics, construction, composites, and adhesives. Research institutions and various manufacturers are taking initiatives and making huge investments in R&D for the technological development of epoxy curing agents in terms of cost, durability, and to improve the properties of the curing agents for end-use applications. However, stringent government regulations in the chemical industry are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Volatility in raw material prices might adversely affect the overall production cost of curing agents.



Epoxy is expected to account for the largest segment of the overall curing agents market during the forecast period.

Epoxy is expected to be the largest segment of the overall curing agents market in 2018.Epoxy curing agents are formulated to meet various properties such as fast curing time; pot life flexibility; viscosity; chemical, water, and wear resistance adhesion; and other mechanical properties required for various applications.



These factors are expected to drive the epoxy curing agents market during the forecast period.



The curing agents market in wind energy application is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Curing agents are preferred for wind blade fabrications due to their high sheer, compressive strength, and low weight.The fatigue performance of curing agents improves the composite mechanical properties in rotor blades, thereby enhancing the performance of wind turbines.



With the improvement in technology, manufacturers of curing agents are coming up with new products and systems to help the manufacturers in the wind industry.



APAC curing agents market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC curing agents market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Rest of APAC.The APAC region is a lucrative market for curing agents owing to the increasing demand from packaging industries and improving economic conditions.



Product innovations, new research and development projects, and increasing demand from various end-use industries have also fueled the demand for curing agents in APAC.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 27%, Tier 2 – 46%, Tier 3 – 27%

• By Designation: Director level – 28%, C level – 36%, Others – 36%

• By Region: APAC – 46%, Europe – 27%, North America – 18%, South America – 5%, Middle East & Africa – 4%,



As a part of qualitative analysis, the research study provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by market players such as Evonik Industries (Germany), Hexion Inc. (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Cardolite Corporation (US), and BASF (Germany) among others.



Research Coverage

The report defines, segments, and projects the curing agents market based on type, application, and region.It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report analyzes competitive developments, such as new product developments, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions, undertaken by the key players to achieve growth in the market.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the overall curing agents market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to position their businesses better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730910



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

