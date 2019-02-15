'The Currency of Love' by Hip-Hop Artist Chase Was Released at Midnight on Valentine's Day on All Streaming Platforms

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Way Way Down Records is pleased to announce that Chase, a hip-hop artist from Denver, Colorado, has released "The Currency of Love" on all streaming platforms. Chase has partnered with the premiere distributing music team EMPIRE Distributing to make sure "The Currency of Love" is heard by music enthusiasts around the world.

Chase is a 21-year old rap artist whose songs are dynamic, combining witty lyrics with instrumentals and a lot of energy. The record label is speculating that the "The Currency of Love" will be the break out album of the year.

Chase before his headlining show in Denver 2017 (The Roxy Theatre). Photographer: Milo Lee

The Bandcamp Diaries noted, "Chase is a rap artist with a unique sound and a very distinctive attitude. The 21-year-old rapper is a true master at multi-tasking. He can mix, master and produce his own releases, not to mention writing and coming up with really killer rhymes. 'The Currency of Love' is a strong listening experience from top to bottom. In addition to the personable and edgy performance value, this release is also quite distinctive because of the sheer quality of the production. The mix is balanced and very detail-oriented, making for a lively, edgy and stark sonic approach."

Bandcamp also says, "Despite the fact that this is a one-man team, the quality of the tracks is visible from far, far away. 'The Currency of Love' presents a series of tracks that are clean and full of passion. Passion is hard to find these days. Even poets struggle to find it in their inner self. Chase is born with it. The way he spits fire warms the cold soul of a man. I can tell that Chase sings what he feels and feels what he sings by the inflections in his voice."

"The Currency of Love" can be found on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, YouTube, Soundcloud, Google Play, Pandora, and Deezer, among others. For more information about Chase and his music, visit OnlyPaperChase.com.

About Way Way Down Records

Way Way Down Records is a record label based in Leawood, Kansas. The company represents the top musicians and entertainers in the United States headed by Chase, a Denver Hip-Hop artist. More about Chase can be found at OnlyPaperChase.com and on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Andrew Jensen

Email: Andrewjensenmgmt@gmail.com

Phone: 720.373.4226

Related Images

chase.jpg

CHASE

Chase before his headlining show in Denver 2017 (The Roxy Theatre) Photographer: Milo Lee

the-currency-of-love.jpg

The Currency of Love

The Currency of Love album cover releasing on February 14th 2019 (Valentine's Day) Artwork by Chase

chase-headlining.jpg

Chase Headlining

Chase performing on stage in Denver (Roxy Theatre) Photographer: Milo Lee

chase-touring.jpg

Chase Touring

Chase in New York City while on his headlining tour of 2018. Photographer: Brandon Knight

Related Links

Chase's website

Chase's Instagram

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6QIpIZy1-I

SOURCE Way Way Down Records