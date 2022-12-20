NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The customer data platform market size is to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2022 to USD 19.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570070/?utm_source=PRN







Services segment to have a higher CAGR during forecast period

Based on services, the customer data platform market has been segmented into consulting and support, and maintenance services.These services help organizations modernize their marketing operations.



It includes the support offered by CDP vendors to assist their customers in using and maintaining CDP solutions efficiently. With customer data increasing daily, organizations are increasingly adopting CDP services to address marketing requirements in continuously evolving customer demand across the globe.



Cloud segment to have highest CAGR during forecast period

Based on deployment modes, the customer data platform market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.



Cloud-based CDP facilitates various advantages, including scalability, adaptability, easy deployment, and cost-effectiveness, which promote the adoption of cloud deployment across organizations. The low cost and ease of implementation have made the cloud a highly desirable delivery mode among organizations.



Large enterprises segment to hold higher CAGR during forecast period

The customer data platform market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The adoption of CDPs in large enterprises is expected to grow due to the huge inflow of customer data from multiple channels and the need to generate actionable insights from customer data.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow quickly during the forecast period.Opportunities for smaller customer data platform vendors to introduce customer data platform solutions for numerous sectors have also increased.



All these aspects are responsible for the regionâ€™s expeditious growth of the customer data platform market.Companies operating in Asia Pacific continue to focus on improving customer services to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth.



China, Japan, India, and Australia have displayed ample growth opportunities in the customer data platform market.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the customer data platform market.

â€¢ By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 43%

â€¢ By Designation: C-Level Executives: 65%, D-Level Executives: 23%, and Managers: 12%

â€¢ By Region: Asia Pacific: 30%, Europe: 20%, North America: 40%, MEA: 5%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes studying key players offering customer data platform solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global customer data platform market.



The major vendors in the global customer data platform market include Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Adobe Inc. (US), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), SAS Institute (US),Twilio Segement (US),Cloudera(US) Teradata (US), Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel), Dun & Bradstreet (US), Leadspace (US), Upland Software (US), CaliberMind (US), Celebrus (UK), Tealium (US), Acquia (US), BlueConic (US), Lytics Inc. (US), IgnitionOne, Inc. (US), Amperity, Inc. (US), Optimove (US), Totango (US), Insider (Singapore), Segment (US), Listrak (US), Simon Data (US), Ometria (UK), Treasure Data (US), Salesmango (US), and ActionIQ (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the customer data platform market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments, such as components, deployment modes, organization size, applications, verticals, and regions.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall customer data platform market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain better insights to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the marketâ€™s pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



