The Cut N Go: A Quick & Safe Way to Cut a Seatbelt in an Auto Accident

"That's why I didn't wear my seat belt," he said. "I was scared of getting trapped. Your car becomes your coffin."

Souders explained that he went right to his table and started drawing, claiming the design and the logo for his invention, The Cut N Go Seat Belt Cutter, just came into his head.

"I always say God gave it to me," Souders said. "It's so radically different. I held true to what he put in my mind."

Describing the seat belt cutters popular several years ago as glorified envelope openers that allowed the seat belt to curl, making it difficult to cut the fabric. The Cut N Go is the only device of its kind that allows you to cut the belt without allowing that belt to curl. Curling of the belt during use is a major issue with similar products. The Cut N Go holds the belt flat and cuts it that way.

The seat belt cutter snaps onto the seat belt, and slides down the belt near the buckle, appearing to be part of the seat-belt apparatus. When anyone needs to cut the belt, a concealed lever can be easily lifted that activates a stainless-steel blade.

"It can only cut one way: right through the belt," Souders said. "It can't deviate from it. All four people can get out of the car at the same time."

Souders included a window breaking tip that is also revealed when The-Cut-N-Go is activated.

"It's the sharpest in the industry," he said. "The glass falls right down beside the door." He includes small window stickers to apply to the corners of the vehicles' windows marking where they are easiest to crack.

Souders confirms that the cutters will be completely manufactured in the U.S. of materials unaffected by heat, cold and dampness, with independent testing to ensure consistency in the quality of each piece.

About The Cut N Go

The Cut N Go is truly a gift of life. You might need to make a split-second decision and may not get a second chance.

The Cut N Go is a complete car rescue system. You install them on every belt because everyone should have a choice and a chance in case of an accident. Installation is fast and simple. Once installed, simply slide it down the belt to set right on top where you buckle up.

The safety tab will break at 9 pounds of pressure, the same amount of pressure that it takes to open your child's car seat buckle. Since The Cut N Go looks like part of the car, because the blade and window breaking pin are not exposed until you use it, it's out of sight, out of mind. But when you need it, you'll know it's there.

Once the belt is cut, you simply fold back the handle to expose the window breaker. You'll grip the Cut N Go and proceed to break the window with one of the sharpest points in the industry. Everyone who has tried it has told me they swung too hard.

The Cut N Go safety tool is the only emergency seat belt cutter that is locked on, self-enclosed, mechanically guided and child proof.

Other tools can't be found when you need them but The Cut N Go is always right where you need it. Securely locked directly onto your seat belt, The Cut N Go will always get you out safely and quickly!

Website – www.thecutngo.com

Twitter – twitter.com/thecutngo

Facebook – facebook.com/thecutngo

Instagram – instagram.com/thecutngo

YouTube – https://bit.ly/2Ayp5dD

Media Contact: Stephen Souders, steve@thecutngo.com

SOURCE The Cut N Go LLC

