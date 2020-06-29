The CXApp Joins Lenovo's Think IoT Solutions Ecosystem with A Smart Office App Platform for Safer Workplace Re-Entry

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To facilitate a healthy, productive back to work transition, it's necessary to focus on three key areas: the workplace, the workforce, and the technology to support both. A Gartner survey reveals 64% of HR leaders choose to make employee experience a high priority during return to work planning.

The Future of Work Is Connected, The CXApp The Future Of Work Is Smart and Automated, The CXApp

Lenovo's Think IoT Workplace Solutions ecosystem — with help from partners like The CXApp — will validate, deploy, and manage global end-to-end solutions via a turnkey offering that will unlock the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the workplace. Lenovo validates each partner in the Think IoT ecosystem with a comprehensive 140 checkpoints across the highest standards of reliability, security, scalability and serviceability.

The Future of Work Is Connected

People, machines, devices, and physical spaces are part of an emerging, smart workplace network necessary for many large organization's digital transformation.

Workplace technology has the power to make offices safer and more reliable upon re-entry as follows:

Foster networking and collaboration

Automate routine tasks which put people/jobs at risk

Keep employees informed and engaged

The Lenovo Think IoT ecosystem pulls industry leaders to address challenges that the return to work poses.

"We're hoping to provide connection points for every employee to influence behavior and empower them to make safe decisions in real-time based on campus-specific data that is coming through one app," relates Leon Papkoff, CEO. A front-end mobile app is the only technology offering clear, two-way communication between employees, other systems, and a network of connected devices.

The CXApp's smart campus features activates a safe, connected workplace to support employee health and safety.

Beacon and Sensor-Based Communications: Send personalized, location-aware alerts

Send personalized, location-aware alerts Peer-to-Peer Social Distancing Alerts: Identify and log a breach in social distancing requirements

Identify and log a breach in social distancing requirements Location-Based Contact Tracing: Identify and log contaminated spaces

Identify and log contaminated spaces Employee Density Monitoring: Monitor high traffic and densely populated areas

Monitor high traffic and densely populated areas Health Questionnaire: Require and validate daily self-assessment

Require and validate daily self-assessment Desk Booking: Reserve desks, cubicles, offices, and workspaces

Reserve desks, cubicles, offices, and workspaces Contactless Interactions: Trigger smart, automated interactions

Trigger smart, automated interactions Real-Time Alerts: Deliver alerts and notifications locally and globally

These use cases are vital to any to work strategy. "Offices will feel different, but this extra layer of information and context will provide employees assurances they're looking for," Papkoff notes.

Learn about these features in our Connected Workplace Playbook

We are excited to be part of the Lenovo CIoT partner ecosystem - where technology and a connected device strategy bring employees back to the office safer and sooner than expected.

Visit the Mobile Command Center

The CXApp is a workplace experience solution that drives mobile-first engagement across workplace operations through personalized and connected on-site journeys. We are the leading mobile app platform that is customizable and scalable across multiple locations and programs.

Media Contact

Andrea Williams

805-320-8858

[email protected]

SOURCE The CXApp

Related Links

https://thecxapp.com

