The CyberWire collaborates with Microsoft Canada to accelerate cybersecurity education and awareness missions.

"The Microsoft Security team is one of the great pillars of our industry, and we're excited to be partnering with them," said Peter Kilpe, the CyberWire's CEO and Executive Editor. "Lending their extraordinary expertise and experience to our programs will benefit our audience immensely, whether they are students looking to enhance their skills, operators or analysts, or executives in the C-suite."

The cloud era has fundamentally changed the way businesses must think about security, regardless of industry. Microsoft is uniquely positioned to help empower IT to unlock security capabilities of the intelligent cloud, from running security operations, building enterprise-class technology, to driving partnerships for a heterogenous world.

"My team and I are pleased by the opportunity to share our perspective and the importance of security in today's digital world with the CyberWire and Cyber Pro audiences on a regular basis," said Kevin Magee, Chief Security and Compliance Officer, Microsoft Canada. "At Microsoft, we are committed to educating and supporting organizations on their security journeys, and this collaboration will allow us to continue that mission more broadly."

About the CyberWire

We keep the world informed, educated, and aware of the critical cybersecurity matters through high-quality, accessible, and trustworthy programming. We deal in facts, not gossip or industry hype, and are depended upon to deliver news and analysis professionals need, when they need it, and with products that fit their work and lifestyle. We're creating a more secure and informed future for people all across the globe, and separating the signal from the noise. Learn more at thecyberwire.com .

SOURCE The CyberWire

Related Links

thecyberwire.com

