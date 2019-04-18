NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

High prevalence of congenital CMV will drive the CMV therapeutics market growth in the forthcoming years. Vendors are increasingly conducting researches to launch novel therapeutics including vaccines that can be administered in newborns. This will also prevent the progression of CMV while catering to the huge unmet need in the market. As a result, the high prevalence of congenital CMV will eventually drive the CMV therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Analysts have predicted that the cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

Recurring nature of the disease

One of the growth drivers of the global cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market is the recurring nature of the disease. The recurring nature of CMV and the potential risk of the indications caused by the disease will significantly increase sales of CMV therapeutics, which will drive the growth of the market.

Asymptomatic nature of the disease

One of the challenges in the growth of the global cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market is the asymptomatic nature of the disease. The poor diagnosis rate of the disease is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on developing drugs in more than one form to provide treatment options and ensure the high efficacy of their drugs. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



