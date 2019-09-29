The D. E. Shaw Group Launches its First Onshore China Investment Product

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm, announced today that it has launched its first onshore investment product in China – a fund that will deploy a systematic futures strategy. The firm has been active in mainland China since the mid-2000s, and the new fund will draw on the D. E. Shaw group's nearly 20 years of experience managing systematic futures strategies across a number of global markets.

"We believe that markets in China provide an excellent environment for investment," said Julius Gaudio, Executive Committee member, the D. E. Shaw group. "As our Shanghai office approaches its 10th anniversary next year, we value this opportunity to continue to grow our business there and to serve Chinese investors."

The Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) approved the D. E. Shaw group's Private Securities Investment Fund Manager (PFM) license for a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in April, enabling it to raise RMB-denominated funds from mainland Chinese investors and to invest directly in markets in China.

About the D. E. Shaw group

The D. E. Shaw group is a global investment and technology development firm with more than $50 billion in investment capital as of September 1, 2019, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since our founding in 1988, our firm has earned a reputation for successful investing based on innovation, careful risk management, and the quality and depth of our staff. We have a significant presence in the world's capital markets, investing in a wide range of companies and financial instruments in both developed and developing economies.

This press release is provided for the reader's information only and does not constitute investment advice or convey an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or other financial products.

Please also note that this press release has not been updated since its dateline for any information contained in it that may have changed, including any beliefs and/or opinions. In addition, no assurances can be given that any aims, assumptions, expectations, and/or goals expressed or implied in this release were or will be realized or that the activities or any performance described herein have continued or will continue at all or in the same manner as described in this press release.

Contacts for The D. E. Shaw group:

Randall Whitestone

+ 1 212 403-8119

randall.whitestone@deshaw.com

Amanda Ely

+ 1 212 403-8601

amanda.ely@deshaw.com

SOURCE D. E. Shaw group