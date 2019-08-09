The D. E. Shaw Group's Dr. Pedro Domingos Wins 2019 IJCAI John McCarthy Award

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The D. E. Shaw group congratulates Dr. Pedro Domingos, head of its Machine Learning Research group, who has been awarded the 2019 John McCarthy Award by the International Joint Conferences on Artificial Intelligence (IJCAI).

The award, to be presented at the IJCAI annual conference in Macao, China, August 10-16, recognizes research excellence in artificial intelligence and is named for John McCarthy, one of the founders of the discipline. Dr. Domingos is receiving this award in recognition of his contributions to machine learning and data science.

In 2018, Dr. Domingos joined the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm and a pioneer in quantitative approaches to trading and investment. The Machine Learning Research group operates in parallel to the firm's longstanding machine learning efforts and serves to bring new insights as technology continues to evolve.

Dr. Domingos is a leading authority on machine learning. He is a Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington, as well as the author of The Master Algorithm: How the Quest for the Ultimate Learning Machine Will Remake Our World, a best-selling book on machine learning.

Dr. Domingos has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the Association for Computer Machinery's SIGKDD Innovation Award, which recognizes individuals for their outstanding technical contributions to the field of knowledge discovery in data and data mining. He is a member of the editorial board of the journal Machine Learning and a co-founder of the International Machine Learning Society.

About the D. E. Shaw group The D. E. Shaw group is a global investment and technology development firm with more than $50 billion in investment and committed capital as of August 1, 2019, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since our founding in 1988, our firm has earned a reputation for successful investing based on innovation, careful risk management, and the quality and depth of our staff. We have a significant presence in the world's capital markets, investing in a wide range of companies and financial instruments in both developed and developing economies.

###

This press release is provided for the reader's information only and does not constitute investment advice or convey an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or other financial products.

Please also note that this press release has not been updated since its dateline for any information contained in it that may have changed, including any beliefs and/or opinions. In addition, no assurances can be given that any aims, assumptions, expectations, and/or goals expressed or implied in this release were or will be realized or that the activities or any performance described herein have continued or will continue at all or in the same manner as described in this press release.

Randall Whitestone

D. E. Shaw group

(212) 403-8119

randall.whitestone@deshaw.com

SOURCE D. E. Shaw group