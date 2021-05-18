The D2 Summit Championship Celebrates Small All Star Cheerleading Gyms Across The Nation In Orlando, FL

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that The D2 Summit Championship took place on May 13-15, 2021 in Orlando, FL. The D2 Summit Championship, founded by Varsity All Star in 2015, was designed exclusively for small gym divisions in all star cheerleading – defined as having one gym location and 125 athletes or less registered in a gym's cheer program at the time of competition. The goal has been to help small cheer gyms grow their programs and better prepare them to become successful athletes, coaches and gym owners.

This past weekend, all star cheerleading programs traveled from across the U.S. to compete in Orlando, FL at the Walt Disney World® Resort. Teams performed at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the first ever building dedicated to exclusively hosting cheer and dance events. The D2 Summit Championship hosted over 800 teams. As the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, employees, families, and fans remains a top priority, the event was held in a modified format following the guidelines of the CDC, state and local authorities and Varsity Spirit's Health and Safety team. Varsity All Star also rolled out five virtual Regional Summit Championships in 2021 that hosted over 550 teams. The virtual Regional Summit Championships offered programs the opportunity to compete against teams in their geographic region, and still "conquer the climb" closer to home.

"With the momentum and success of The Summit and The Dance Summit, Varsity All Star created the D2 Summit Championship to provide this world class experience to small all star cheerleading gyms," said John Newby, Executive VP and General Manager of Varsity All Star. "We are thrilled to be back safely hosting this event this year alongside our partners at the Walt Disney World® Resort. It is incredibly rewarding to watch the athletes, coaches and gym owners celebrate their hard work, dedication and talent at the end of their competition season."

Varsity All Star live streamed the event all weekend on Varsity TV, and videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend. Full results, including division champions, are available on Varsity TV.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Zemlachenko

Varsity Spirit

[email protected]

901-251-5924

SOURCE Varsity Spirit