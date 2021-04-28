The Dallas Opera Launches Streaming Platform: thedallasopera.TV

thedallasopera.TV represents a new avenue of presentation and production for an opera company, beyond live performance. Tweet this

"We are so thrilled that thedallasopera.TV is launching today," said Ian Derrer, The Dallas Opera's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "To watch this project go from idea to reality in less than a year has been amazing to see, and we're so proud of the content that we have ready to offer our global audience. This platform truly helps redefine our company as a leader in digital content. We are breaking new ground in the field while continuing to preserve the great traditions of live performance."

"What we've learned during the pandemic without live performances is that there is a thirst for quality online content, and we are so happy to lead the way in producing that for our eager fans around the world," said David Lomelí, a tenor, TDO's Artistic Consultant, and creative force behind the initiative. "Statistics show that viewers ages 18-34 and 34-45 are online for more than 10 hours each day, and our efforts to reach that demographic—through unique and creative offerings—have proven successful, growing in just a year from 2,000 unique views in March 2020 to more than 150 million unique views today on our Facebook channel. Our hope is that this streaming model will reach even more."

Two Originals are available as thedallasopera.TV launches today: That Which We Love, a recital by acclaimed mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, and Vanished, a three-part art film starring countertenor John Holiday and tenor Russell Thomas with music by Gluck, Monteverdi, and Janáček assembled into a new narrative.

Subscriptions to thedallasopera.TV are $4.99/month with a free seven-day trial. Originals are available as pay-per-view rentals to all.

