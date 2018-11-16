The Dan Lok Show Podcast Event - How to Get Money to Start a Business

VANCOUVER, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Millionaire mentor, Dan Lok, announces podcast event: How to Get Money to Start a Business aired November 29th on The Dan Lok Show. The global success of Mr. Lok's new show has catapulted off his previous show, the Shoulders of Titans™, where he featured today's top CEOs, famous billionaires, and entrepreneurs all worth over $100 million dollars and shared the secrets behind their extraordinary success.

Dan Lok voices his millionaire, expert advice to entrepreneurs and business owners all over the world, "In order to start a successful business, you need to creatively think outside the box. If you can't make money without money, then you probably can't make money with money. You don't need money; you need a better strategy. Who would benefit from seeing you succeed? The difference between a great entrepreneur and an average entrepreneur is the great entrepreneur just knows more contacts and develops more creative strategies for thinking outside that box. A great entrepreneur knows how to leverage with other people's time, other people's money, and other people's expertise."

"Only a few businesses will succeed by having the lowest price, so most will need a strategy that includes customer services." – Bill Gates

Mr. Lok suggests embracing and utilizing his advice from the level in which you are standing. Success doesn't just happen overnight – embark on your path taking small steps to reach your goal. Get a job, side hustle, develop high-income skills, and then develop a scalable business. Dan Lok is a credible expert; the proof lies in his experience, his business strategies, and his life's journey.

"The best investment you can make is an investment in yourself…the more you learn, the more you'll earn." – Warren Buffet

As an international best-selling author of 12 books from The Prosperity Factor to Sold, Mr. Lok is a world-renowned marketer and entrepreneur extraordinaire and known to the world as "The King Of High-Ticket Sales." He has been featured as a guest in numerous print, television and radio segments, and over 100 podcasts and webinars.

Dan Lok is a global educator and one of the largest social media influencers in the business category today with over 1.5 million fans across his social media pages. Fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, Chinese and English, Dan Lok acquires business all over the world and operates one of the largest entrepreneurial communities in Canada called the Vancouver Entrepreneurs Group with nearly 1,700 members.

Every featured podcast event on The Dan Lok Show demonstrates how to successfully "UNLOK" your higher self, as Mr. Lok shares inspiring business insight and practical skill sets for people to achieve success, and master financial momentum while positively impacting the world.

