The Data Activation Company, Innovaccer, Launches InAPI - Healthcare's Most Advanced API Product to Exchange Healthcare Data

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare organizations are riding the wave of digital disruption with increased adoption of applications to power patient centric-care, communications, and collaboration with peer organizations in the network. With this objective, they are seeking to integrate crucial information across the care continuum and establish interoperability among complex and disparate data systems - including legacy systems.

There are over 200 EHRs in the US healthcare space, thousands of exchange mechanisms, and billions of patient records spread across multiple disparate systems, and healthcare executives are finding it hard to make sense out of it. Providers, payers, and vendors are still struggling to go beyond the data they usually collect, and more often than not, patients cannot access their data.

In order to eliminate such complications, Innovaccer Inc., the leading healthcare data activation company, today announced the launch of InAPI - healthcare's most advanced API specifically designed to power innovation with access to comprehensive, reliable, and high-quality healthcare data for providers, payers, and vendors.

InAPI is an off-the-shelf interfacing engine built on top of healthcare's most advanced data activation platform. The platform aims at providing simplified data integration across the healthcare space with its 200+ pre-built connectors to multiple IT vendors and data sources. InAPI provides a simplified interfacing mechanism with just a click and is purpose-built for bidirectional interoperability, helping organizations power data-driven transformation.

"InAPI is the answer to every question that has been troubling healthcare for a long time now. With InAPI, organizations can leverage APIs to exchange data, power applications, and stay connected like never before. Finally, the data will be accessible, wherever we want, whenever we want, and however we want it - the way it is meant to be," says Paul Grundy MD, MPH, FACOEM, FACPM, Chief Transformation Officer at Innovaccer.

From demographics to measures and attributes, the product provides APIs from its vast library of APIs to support any operation. The platform's sophisticated algorithms normalize and map data into a standardized schema, providing users with a master patient index and error-free records. The standardized records can further be leveraged for various care initiatives such as care management and population health management, among others.

InAPI supports over 15 data formats providing connectors to over 500 healthcare IT vendors. With such infrastructure, InAPI can support HL7, CCDA, RDBMS, CSV, and X12 files for extraction of crucial data and aggregation into a standardized format. InAPI is FHIR-ready and ensures real-time data exchange. It is a REST API that provides comprehensive health data in a JSON format. The HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST-certified mechanisms ensure the security of ePHI. The platform also supports simplified data export to HL7 and CCDA documents and ensures easy SQL-based querying for quicker access to integrated records.

The solid data foundation of InAPI allows providers, payers, and vendors to power up applications that open up a variety of opportunities across chart retrievals, patient engagement, decision support, and BI. InAPI verifies data transformations and identifies broken ones, null values, and gaps in records to weed out bad data.

InAPI supports the use of visual ETL pipelines that eliminates the need for writing even a single line of code. It can integrate data to ensure easy chart retrievals, providing decision support for leaders and executives and the ability to get a clear picture of gaps in care, among many. It also monitors the usage of APIs across the network and control traffic effectively. Users get secure access to APIs because of InAPI's access token and notification management that developers are already familiar with.

"Healthcare has been struggling to achieve true interoperability, and even after all these years, the dream of easily accessible data is still far from realization," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "InAPI is built to break this wheel of data fragmentation and disconnect. It is a foundational element to right the wrongs of healthcare technology and build healthcare's information superhighway."

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data activation company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. Innovaccer's aim is to make full use of all the data healthcare has worked so hard to collect by righting the wrongs of healthcare technology, doing away with long-standing problems and replacing them with ideal solutions. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the US across more than 500 locations, enabling over 10,000 providers to transform care delivery and work as one. Innovaccer's solutions have successfully activated data for several institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, Hartford Healthcare, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco and has offices all over the United States and Asia.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

