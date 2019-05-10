The Data Analysis, Storage & Management Market in Life Sciences is Projected to Reach $41.1 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HPC, Data Analysis, Storage & Management Market in Life Sciences By Products & Services (Data Analysis, Cloud Computing), Applications (NGS, Microscopy, Chromatography), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data Analysis, Storage & Management Market in Life Sciences is projected to reach USD 41.1 billion by 2024 from USD 18.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.1%.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by increasing demand for data storage, analysis and data management solutions, rising use of cloud solution due to enterprise mobility, and technological advancements. Huge amount of data generated in the growing personalized and precision medicine activities is expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

Storage, management, and cloud computing exhibited the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By product & service, the data analysis, storage & management market in life sciences is segmented into data analysis software and workbenches, data analysis services, and storage, management, and cloud computing solutions. Over the forecast period, the storage, management, and cloud computing segment accounted for the highest CAGR. The increasing pool of data being generated in life sciences industry is fueling the demand for storage and computing solutions.

Next generation sequencing held the significant share in the life sciences data analysis, storage & management market in 2018

On the basis of application, the data analysis, storage & management market is segmented into next generation sequencing, microscopy, chromatography, flow cytometry, spectroscopy, and other applications such as PCR among others. In 2018, next generation sequencing -NGS segment accounted for the largest share of the data analysis, storage & management market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the huge amount of data generated through enormous number of ongoing activities. HPC applications market is also dominated by next generation sequencing segment in 2018.

US will continue to dominate largest share in the market over the forecast period

US accounted for the largest share of the data analysis, storage & management market in life sciences. The large share of the US in this market can be attributed to the increasing R&D activities by biopharma companies and increasing presence of these companies in the US.



Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Abbreviations & Definitions

1.3 Assumptions & Limitations



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Forecast Model Steps



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Global Data Analysis, Storage & Management and HPC Market



6. Global Data Analysis, Storage & Management Market, By Products & Services



7. Global Data Analysis, Storage & Management and HPC Market, By Application



8. Global Data Analysis, Storage & Management and HPC Market, By End-User



9. Global Data Analysis, Storage & Management Market, By Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profile

11.1 Dell Technologies Inc.

11.2 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

11.3 Cray Inc.

11.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

11.5 IBM Corporation

11.6 Intel Corporation

11.7 Lenovo Group Limited



