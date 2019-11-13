The Data Center Colocation Market in EMEA by Investment will be Valued at Over $6.77 Billion by 2024- Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Data Center Colocation Market in EMEA - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 by investments is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The EMEA data center colocation market witnessed over 130 new colocation and expansion projects in between 2018 - June 2019 . Western Europe contributed to around 65% of the total colocation investments in the EMEA region. Around 8 colocation service providers contribute to around 35% of data center investment by area developed and power capacity installed in the EMEA data center colocation market. Hyperscale investments with power capacity of over 15 MW is spiking in the UK, Germany , Netherlands , Ireland , and France markets. Digital growth in MEA region is leading to the development of colocation facilities with over 10MW capacity. Retail colocation continues to dominate the market. Moreover, after implementation of GDPR, investments in wholesale colocation take-up has witnessed record growth in key EMEA markets.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, colocation services, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 7 key vendors and 39 other vendors.

Data Center Colocation Market in EMEA – Segmentation

The use of data center generators in EMEA is crucial as power outages are frequent in certain countries, especially in the MEA region. The data center generators market will continue to grow because of the continuous construction of large and mega facilities in EMEA.

The use of indirect evaporative coolers and air/water-side economizers will continue to grow in Nordic and North West European countries. A few facilities use chillers that enable cooling of the facility using the outside air and water-based cooling during summers.

The DCIM segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing construction of facilities has increased power consumption and carbon emissions.

Retail colocation services are likely to grow among several African and Eastern European countries. Companies are shifting from on-premise to colocation services to improve reliability and scalability in their services.

Market Segmentation by Investment

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Area

Power Capacity

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Rack PDUs

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Others

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Services Types

Retail

Wholesale

Data Center Colocation Market in EMEA – Dynamics

In EMEA, most data centers are operated in major metro cities such as London, Frankfurt, Milan, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw, Dubai, Riyadh, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Nairobi. These cities are also experiencing a high amount of investment in recent times, and more data centers are planned for 2019 and 2020. Also, implementation of 5G has kicked off in few European countries, namely, Germany, the UK, Switzerland and test runs in the Netherlands. The use of 5G will increase the data generated by connected devices across business and consumer segments. This will increase the demand for more bandwidth in many rural areas, requiring data centers to process information on the city level compared to a country or regional level.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Hybrid Infrastructure Service to Increases Colocation Demand

Demand for Wholesale Space Increase Hyperscale Investments

IoT and Smart City Initiatives to Increase Colocation Demand

Growth in Merger and Acquisition Activities

Data Center Colocation Market in EMEA–Geography

The colocation market in Western Europe witnessed significant investments in 2018. Colocation providers and internet and cloud service providers are the major contributors to the data center market in Nordic. In Eastern Europe, a majority of facilities identified with an investment of more than $10 million with few facilities with investment more than $35 million. The data center development is mainly concentrated in the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, and Russia in Eastern Europe. Submarine cable projects such as Africa-1 connecting South Africa, the Middle East, Pakistan, and Europe, which is expected to be operational till 2021, is likely to boost the market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Western Europe

Central and South Europe

Nordic Countries

MEA

Major Vendors

Equinix

Interxion

CyrusOne

NTT Communications

Digital Realty

Global Switch

Deutsche Telekom

Other vendors include - 3data, Aruba, Atman Data Center (ATM S.A), Basefarm, Batelco, Bezeq International, Colt Data Center Services (Colt DCS), Centurylink (Level 3 Communication), Cyxtera Technologies, DCstar, Digiplex, Euclyde, Flexential ( Peak 10 &VIAWest), Fortlax, Global Connect, Green Datacenter, Hydro66, Scaleway Data Center, Internap, Interoute (GTT Communications), IXcellerate, Keppel DC, LDeX Group, Liquid Telecommunication, LuxConnect, Mobily, Ooredoo, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), Switch, Telehouse, Telefonica, Teraco Data Environments, Tieto, T-Systems (Deutsche Telekom), Turkcell, Verne Global, VNET, and Zayo Group Holdings.

