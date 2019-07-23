The Data Center Market in India, Forecast to 2024 - Latest Market Trends, Potential Opportunities, Growth Restraints, and Future Market Prospects

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018-2024.

The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in India and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.

The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the India data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction.

Key Highlights:

The installation of 2N redundant rack PDUs will be high in large-scale data centers.

VRLA UPS Systems still dominate the India data center market with over 90% share.

data center market with over 90% share. The adoption of 45U, 47U, and 48U is expected to gain traction during the period 2019-2024.

The installation of water-based cooling in the India data center market will grow. However, the scarcity of water in select areas will prompt operators to consider cost-effective alternatives.

data center market will grow. However, the scarcity of water in select areas will prompt operators to consider cost-effective alternatives. General contractors can enter into the partnership with global infrastructure supplier to increase their revenues.

The growing penetration of the internet, smartphones, social media, and digital payment services is expected to increase the demand for cloud services in India.



The Data Protection Bill (2018) is likely to prompt cloud service providers to store their personal data within the country. The Government Cloud Initiative (MeghRaj) will increase cloud-based service offerings of government agencies. Also, converged and hyper-converged infrastructure is replacing the legacy system.



Artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and big data are likely to increase converged and hyper-converged infrastructure. Pi Datacenter in Andhra Pradesh is developed and operated as a Tier IV software-defined data centers (SDDC). The adoption of over 5 kW rack PDU will be a significant boost to revenue growth.



The increased adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure platforms, the increased interest to improve datacenter efficiency, and initiatives by government bodies to develop digital economy is expected to drive the datacenter investment in the Indian market.



Pi Datacenters, ITI Ltd., NTT Communications, Reliance Jio Infocomm (Global Cloud Xchange), CtrlS, and Zoho are the prominent investors/vendors in the India data center market.

Key Deliverables:

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the India data center market during the forecast period

data center market during the forecast period Classification of the India data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the India data center market

data center market Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Why Purchase this Report?

To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

To focus on the niche market

To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the datacenter market

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Snapshot



2. List of Data Center Investment in India



3. Investment Opportunities in India

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

6. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

7. India Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

8. India Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

9. India Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

10. India Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

11. India Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

12. India Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

13. India Data Center Market by Geography

Maharashtra

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Karnataka

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

14. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Investors

15. Appendix

Market Definitions

Report Assumptions

Market Derivation

Datacenter Site Selection Criteria

Quantitative Summary

Overall Market

Market by Infrastructure

Market by Tier Standards

Companies Mentioned



Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

ABB

Caterpillar

Climaveneta

Cummins

Delta Group

Eaton

L&T Construction

Legrand

Netrack

Riello UPS

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Shapoorji Pallonji Group

Stulz

Vertiv

Bridge Data Centres

BSNL

Colt DCS

CtrlS

GPX Global Systems Inc

ITI Ltd

NTT Communications

Nxtra Data

Pi DATACENTERS Pvt Ltd

Reliance JioInfocomm (Global Cloud Xchange)

Sify Technologies

STT GDC

Zoho

