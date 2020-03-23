The Data Center Market is expected to grow by USD 70.95 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Data Center Market In Europe 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the data center market in europe 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 70.95 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on data center market in europe 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of cloud-based storage services. In addition, innovative approaches such as submarine data centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the data center market in europe 2020-2024 as well.



Market Segmentation

The data center market in europe 2020-2024 is segmented as below:

Component:

• IT Infrastructure



• Power Management



• Cooling Solutions



• General Construction



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• Western Europe



• Rest Of Europe



Key Trends for data center market in europe 2020-2024 growth

This study identifies innovative approaches such as submarine data centers as the prime reasons driving the data center market in europe 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in data center market in europe 2020-2024

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the data center market in europe 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., International Business Machines Corp. and Microsoft Corp .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



