The Data Center Market is expected to grow by USD 70.95 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period

Data Center Market In Europe 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the data center market in Europe, and it is poised to grow by USD 70.95 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on the data center market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europeanmarket scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based storage services.

The data center market in Europe market analysis includes component segment and geographic landscape.



The data center market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Component

• IT infrastructure

• Power management

• Cooling solutions

• General construction

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• Western Europe

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the growing investments in hyperscale data centers by colocation providers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, innovative approaches like submarine data centers and growing adoption for SDDCs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our data center market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Data center market in Europe sizing

• Data center market in Europe forecast

• Data center market in Europe industry analysis



