The rising investments in scaling up in-house data centers is one of the key factors expected to trigger the data center server market during the forecast period. Enterprises are adopting a hybrid cloud approach over moving all their computing requirements to a public cloud. Modern companies are also opting for a practical alternative such as hybrid cloud allowing the business-critical applications to be hosted in private cloud environment while other applications to be moved on the public cloud. Such rising investments will eventually drive the data center server market in the upcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the data center server market will register a CAGR of more than 13% by 2023.



Hyperscalers continue to upgrade and expand their data centers



One of the growth drivers of the global data center server market is the hyperscalers continue to upgrade and expand their data centers. The continuous efforts from hyperscalers to expand their data centers and build new data centers are driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Shortage of server components and higher lead times in server delivery



One of the challenges in the growth of the global data center server market is the shortage of server components and higher lead times in server delivery. The shortage of server components from the supplier's end could be detrimental to the revenue growth of server vendors.



The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Many vendors in the market are focusing on introducing composable server infrastructure solutions for data centers. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



