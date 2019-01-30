LONDON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Resorting to data-entry outsourcing services helps enterprises to cut their costs as well as to reduce the turnaround time by delegating non-important tasks such as content management to specialized vendors. Thus data-entry outsourcing helps enterprises to achieve cost-effectiveness and improve their efficiency. As all the data is submitted to a specialist enterprise. it results in fewer errors and improves data accuracy. Thus, outsourcing of data-entry services helps organizations to improve their operational efficiencies and is a cost-effective solution which is a prominent factor driving the growth of the global data-entry outsourcing services market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the data-entry outsourcing services market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

Need for enterprise to focus on core competencies

In addition to the cost-effectiveness data-entry outsourcing services enable businesses and organizations to focus on their core competencies while delegating data-entry tasks and responsibilities to specialized data-entry services vendors. The outsourcing of data entry operations frees up more resources for enterprises which they can utilize for more important purposes. Outsourcing of data-entry operations helps enterprises manage their human resources efficiently and allows them to focus on improving their core businesses which is expected to drive the global data-entry outsourcing services market.

Low employee engagement leading to high attrition rate

Data-entry outsourcing service providers are then compelled to hire more individuals to balance the attrition rate and ensure a smooth workflow. They also need to bear the costs of recruiting as well as training new staff. As this increases operating costs for market vendors. this poses a challenge for data-entry outsourcing service providers.

Competitive Landscape

The global data-entry outsourcing services market is moderately fragmented with several major data-entry outsourcing service providers leading the market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



