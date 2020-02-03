THE DATA INITIATIVE Launches aurora, A New Mobile App That Delivers Financial Crimes Intelligence On-The-Go

PHOENIX, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THE DATA INITIATIVE announces the launch of aurora, a free modern mobile app now available in the Apple App Store. Aurora allows users to access financial crimes related publications released from the most authoritative sources on-the-go. A knowledge platform, aurora is consolidated intelligence from 1000s of sources like FATF, Egmont Group, UNODC, FinCEN, Basel, etc.

The app functions as a data feed allowing the user to stay in the know as relevant global money laundering trends, laws and regulations, regulatory guidance, enforcement actions, and risk related intelligence is made available in the public domain -- all in one place -- this is aurora.

Aurora continues a trend of genuinely unique product offerings brought to the financial crimes marketplace by THE DATA INITIATIVE. This is the second modern application imagined, built, and delivered by THE DATA INITIATIVE to fight financial crimes smarter. In 2019, THE DATA INITIATIVE launched an imaginative SaaS web application, ignitionX, currently being utilized by enterprise organizations across financial services, academia, consulting, and legal.

It was the intent of THE DATA INITIATIVE, with aurora, to put knowledge and intelligence into the hands of every financial crimes practitioner. The app is simplistic, minimal, and intuitive -- a framework that was replicated from the ignitionX platform. Enhancements on functionality and scope will be made during 2020 with a premium version being anticipated.

"We are genuinely excited to deliver this free product offering to the financial crimes space and really beyond. Aurora will certainly have a broader application in places like journalism and media for example. We believe that there are better ways to fight financial crimes, and getting and staying smarter is the groundwork," said Vic Maculaitis, founder and chief executive at THE DATA INITIATIVE.

THE DATA INITIATIVE imagines, builds, and delivers modern data products and applications purposed to fight financial crimes smarter. After successfully launching the 100 Series Money Laundering Data Pack + ignitionX (web application) in 2019, along with the Special Series Virtual Currency Data Pack, and now aurora, THE DATA INITIATIVE will announce more new product releases over the first quarter of 2020.

THE DATA INITIATIVE was founded in late-2017, began product development in the spring of 2018, and went to market in mid-2019. The data and technology company has quickly grown a portfolio of early adopters across financial services, academia, consulting, and legal. The seed stage startup is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and has team members spread across the US.

