The Data Mynt Crypto Payment Processing Platform is Live on the Polygon Network

As an Ethereum secondary scaling solution, the Polygon network will allow Data Mynt to support Polygon's widespread network and user base (3000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets).

The Data Mynt patent-pending technology enables merchants and enterprises to expand their payment options for their customers and partners while allowing parties to keep significantly more of their crypto assets when transacting on public blockchains. At the same time, it reduces payment processing costs and eliminates frictions such as chargebacks and crypto price volatility.

"The speed, flexibility and scalability of the Polygon network were key for us, " noted Data Mynt CEO Alex Christian. "We can now tell retailers that Data Mynt is ready to service Polygon network users and transaction speed, which is more aligned with current in-person checkout expectations," Polygon Co-Founder and CEO Jaynti Kanani remarked, "This is the power of public blockchains. Consumers and merchants engaged in a 'pure' transaction. That's how Data Mynt and Polygon empowers everyone."

The dedicated Data Mynt global sales team began rolling out its payment platform in Q1 of 2022. Sign up for simple, stable crypto payments powered by Data Mynt here .

About Data Mynt

Data Mynt is the leading crypto payment processor. Its wallet, asset and blockchain-agnostic suite of solutions offer partners and merchants an omnichannel approach to accepting on-chain crypto payments free from volatility along with the risks and costs of traditional payment methods. The Data Mynt crypto payment platform is designed to streamline implementation via API, branded web page, iFrame and merchant app, while consistently delivering a seamless customer experience. DataMynt.com

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

