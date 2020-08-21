'The Day I Threw Banana Bread and Almost Went to Jail': A New Book About Mom Rage

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jeanette Hargreaves, founder of tempercoaching.com, launches her book, The Day I Threw Banana Bread and Almost Went to Jail: True Stories About How I Used to Lose My Temper (and How I Learned to Stop).

As a mom with a Master's in Divinity, Jeanette Hargreaves helps parents like her break the yelling cycle. Now, in this tender and inspiring new book, Jeanette shares her most vulnerable stories about losing her temper with her own family, and how she was treated as a child.

With heart-breaking honesty and laugh-out-loud truths, Jeanette walks step by step through the stories and the practical techniques that helped her break free. From dancing in the kitchen to yawning like a mama lion, Jeanette motivates and challenges readers to join her on the journey to be the patient parents they want to be.

About Jeanette Hargreaves, M.Div.

Jeanette received her Master's in Divinity from the Episcopal Seminary of the Southwest in Austin. She runs her own business as an author, public speaker, and parenting coach, teaching private parenting classes over the phone. She speaks to groups about stress, anger, and emotional intelligence. She's known for transforming people's lives with practical techniques, and by sharing raw and real stories of her own.

"I inherited my hot temper from my dad. When I had kids, my temper got worse. When you lose your temper, you don't feel like yourself. I'm a loving, hard-working mom. Sometimes those out-of-control moments are hard to admit and even harder to talk about ... But I'm breaking the silence," says Jeanette.

Jeanette lives in Austin, Texas, with her husband, their twins, and their little dog Minnie.

Media Contact: Jeanette Hargreaves

Phone: 512-468-4121

Email: [email protected]

Learn more: https://jeanettehargreaves.com/

Download the Press Kit below ("Related Files")

Available for pre-order now on Amazon, Target.com, and Barnes & Noble. On-sale date: Sept. 1, 2020; ISBN: 978-1087882475; D-$9.99, P-$14.99

Story Angles:

Mom Rage is Not Ok: We don't have control over many things, like we don't have control over the pandemic, politics or the economy. But parents can control how they react at home with their kids. Part I of the book is called "How to Break the Yelling Habit," and Jeanette teaches parents how to stop yelling.

Back-to-School Stress: This school year is especially stressful for some families. Learn practical tools for handling stress in healthy ways, and laugh along the way. Chapter titles include, "Don't Beat Yourself Up," "What To Do When Your Kid Won't Listen," and "When Your Kid lies."

Break the Shame: Many moms feel guilty about yelling at their kids behind closed doors. It keeps them up at night, but they don't tell anyone. Talking about it is the first step. Jeanette says to tell someone, "I'm a yeller, and I want to stop yelling."

Available on Amazon and Target.com

