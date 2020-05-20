The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation awards grant supporting ongoing Memorial Day Tornadoes recovery efforts

"This grant is especially important for those who are still suffering from the impact of last year's tornadoes on their homes," said Holly Wiggins, Director for DP&L Foundation. "In the wake of the Memorial Day tornadoes, the DP&L Foundation Board set up a fund to allow AES (DP&L's parent company) and AES people worldwide to contribute to the Dayton Region's long-term recovery. The grant from this fund is being put to immediate use, allowing tornado recovery projects to move forward, helping to lift our community and accelerate the long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts that have slowed due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. The recovery efforts will continue for years to come, but we want to see the work being done now, as the weather warms."

"We know the majority of homeowners affected by the tornadoes are not comfortable placing a lien on their home if the repairs exceed $10,000. The support from DP&L and AES employees is providing critical gap funding to keep our most vulnerable neighbors in their homes," states Amy Radachi, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together Dayton.

The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation is celebrating 35 years of investing in our local communities making a long-lasting impact on the people in the Dayton Region. For more information about investments The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation makes in the community, visit our website.

About The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation

The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private foundation established in 1985 to invest in our communities and contribute to the improvement of the overall quality of life. The DP&L Foundation focuses its grants in the following strategic areas: Poverty Reduction, Workforce Development, Economic Development and Arts, and Inclusion and Diversity. Since its inception, The DP&L Foundation has gifted nearly $40 million in grants to the community. To learn more, please visit www.dpandl.com/community .

