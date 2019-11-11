NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) solutions market is projected to register a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period 2019 - 2024. The advent of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend has resulted in enterprises witnessing an explosion of connected devices in the workplace with smartphones, tablets, and card readers, which will drive the market.



- Increasing adoption of cloud and IoT is driving the market growth. As IoT solutions begin to be deployed at scale, many organizations face the impact of their partners' migration projects, from traditional network architectures to IP-based networks, which include address assignment, management and configuration automation. To cope effectively, automation using DNS-DHCP-IP Address Management (DDI) will become vital with the growth in the demand.

- Increasing concern about security and privacy of data is also driving the market. By implementing a highly secure DNS system to act as a gatekeeper, organizations can help ensure data confidentiality as advanced DNS security features are able to detect and block suspicious activity.

- In June 2018, EfficientIP, a leading provider of network security and automation solutions, specializing in DDI solutions, announced its strategic move to combine its technology with Cisco's network security product suite, the Cisco Umbrella platform, which provides cybersecurity platform.

- However, managing and monitoring the IP services is not instantly clearly relevant to the business and complexity of IP infrastructure poses a major challenge for the market growth.



The DDI (DNS, DHCP and IPAM) solutions is an integration of the IP address plan data with the live actual data held in DNS and DHCP servers, which helps the firms to quickly direct the diverse tasks connected with IP address management (IPAM). The market provides automation and centralized management features that can lead to more effective networks and reduce costs is applications such as Network automation, Data Center Transformation, etc.



Key Market Trends

IPv6 Devices to Drive the Market Growth



- IPv6 is the evolutionary version of the Internet Protocol (IP) reviewed in IETF standards committees to replace IP version 4. IPv6 is designed to allow the Internet to grow steadily, both in terms of the number of hosts connected and the total amount of data traffic transmitted. DDI applications equipped to manage IPv6 and dual-stacked environments ease the transition and make the administration of large, complex IP spaces easier with saving time and money.

- Organizations are faced with the headache of the existing IPv4 addressing system related to security, reliability and duplication of IP addresses. Verizon Wireless proactively switched to IPv6, because in existing IPv4 network there were more than 70 internal instances of the same private address space. The resulting network inefficiency was costing the company a good deal of time and money.

- IPv6 is good for IoT. Many new higher level protocols have been developed that are useful for iot. If an IPv6 router is present, any IPv6-capable device can generate not only a local address, but a globally routable address, allowing access to the wider Internet between device to device. 6LowPAN (wireless nets), COAP (transport with web services) and DTLS (secured datagrams) are well suited for the devices.

- Reliance JIO, in India, started deploying IPv6 after its local Internet registry ran out of IPv4 address space. Reliance reported that about 90% of its LTE customers are using IPv6, and represent about 80% of their traffic. Reliance activated over 200 million subscribers with IPv6 connectivity in just 9 months, between September 2016 and June 2017, which driven the market of DDI solutions.



Asia-Pacific to Register a Significant Growth Rate



- Asia-Pacific is expected to execute a significant growth over the forecast period as multinational companies in the region such as Cathay Pacific, and throughout the region are subjected to large scale cyber-attacks that compromised their customer's personal data. Therefore, the demand for context-aware analysis of DNS security as a foundational step for protection is increasing.

- As Asia's digital economy is happening at breakneck speed, boosted by a high level of interconnected networks comprised of organizations and consumers, a smart DDI solution enables organizations to seamlessly navigate network complexities and provide faster rollout of services across numerous infrastructures, ensuring error-free configurations and giving IT managers global visibility of IP resources across their entire network.

- Moreover, cloud services are transforming enterprises across Asia-Pacific, tremendously improving operational efficiency and productivity. In Asia-Pacific alone, EfficientIP found nearly half of organizations experienced cloud service downtime due to DNS attacks in 2018. As cloud services expand in 2019, companies will assess and recognize that progressive approaches to business operations require far more than conventional security solutions, by which the expansion of market will grow.

- According to the Chinese government, Industrial IoT (IIoT) is estimated to grow to value around USD 65 billion by 2020. Such trends indicate the number of endpoints in the network which might need manufacturers to switch to IPv6, for the automation of network communications and security, which will increase the demand for market solutions.



Competitive Landscape

The DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) solutions market is fragmented. Players in the market are taking steps to raise their market footprint, by concentrating on product diversification and development towards smart DDI through cloud functioning. Key players are Cisco Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, Infoblox Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are -

- May 2019 - EfficientIP, a leading provider of network security and automation solutions specializing in DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM), announced its alliance and new integration with Tufin, a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. SOLIDserver DDI has been designed as an event-driven solution which is able to inform the IP ecosystem of any changes in real time. With a plug and play extension pack, SOLIDserver is able to notify Tufin SecureTrack of any changes on the subnet zone association so that it can rapidly update the compliance information (e.g. zone) associated with the subnet. Integration between these platforms accelerates the deployment of security policy in virtualized environments, as well as on-premise, and most importantly to ensure compliance with both internal and external regulations.



