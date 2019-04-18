The debut of Hangzhou City Brain in Hong Kong attracts attention worldwide

On April 15, the Hong Kong delegation, led by HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Innovation and Technology of Hong Kong secretary Nicholas W Yang and Hong Kong Trade Development Council executive director Margaret Fong, visited the Hangzhou pavilion. During the Hangzhou City Brain seminar that took place on the afternoon of the same day, Founder of Alibaba Cloud, Founder of Yunqi Science and Technology Innovation Foundation, Wang Jian shared his thoughts on the concept and potential applications of Hangzhou City Brain.

The Hangzhou Municipal Development and Reform Commission took the lead in organizing several courtesy meetings with delegations from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, The Republic of Indonesia, Republic of Singapore and so on in order to connect Hangzhou-based digital companies with professionals engaged in the construction of smart cities. Dr. Wang Jian sees the City Brain as a gift from Hangzhou to the world. The visit to Hong Kong positioned Hangzhou City Brain's role as a pioneer as a partnership between the government and companies in the area of digital economy and as an approach to expand the industrial cluster to the world.



Hangzhou plans to continue expanding the city's digital economy globally while contributing to the Chinese government's Belt and Road initiative by further deepening the relationship with Hong Kong and capitalizing on the advantages of Hong Kong as a preferred platform for promoting the mainland Chinese city's innovations. Additionally, Hangzhou invites international companies to participate in the transformation of Hangzhou making a leading city of digital economy in China, as well as join in the preparations for the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

